Exclusive: How Lightyear Used Star Wars Design To Create Retro Sci-Fi For Pixar

Star Wars: Andor Will Have a 3-Hour Premiere, 1 Month Late
The biggest Star Wars event of the year — and perhaps the longest Star Wars thing ever — is coming out of hyperspace very soon. Well, not as soon as everyone had been told, but soon enough. Star Wars: Andor — starring Diego Luna as the titular Rebel hero — is now set to hit Disney+ on September 21, 2022.
Ryan Reynolds Makes A Hilarious Case For Slapping R-Ratings On Four Disney Classics
Last week, Disney+ announced its first titles with R-ratings hitting the platform in the United States, including two movies starring Ryan Reynolds. It's the first-time movies with an adult-only rating are hitting the streaming service. But Ryan Reynolds says there are maybe other Disney titles on the platform that should look at changing their ratings. And, honestly, he has a point — here's what he said.
Elon Musk Shared A Photo Of His Son X AE And They're Nearly Identical
Like father, like son! Multi-billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter to share a personal photo, taking a break from his typical random stream of thoughts. Instead, he shared an old photo of himself and his son X Æ A-XII (Elon calls him X for short). And they look a lot alike.
The Best James Bond Movie Ever Is Finally On Netflix
If Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond had ended 10 years ago, in 2012, he’d be just as loved and respected for the role as he is today. While it’s true that Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die (2021) brought added pathos to the story of Craig’s 007, the truth is, this era of the long-running spy franchise never really topped one specific movie. If Casino Royale was the 1977 Star Wars of the Daniel Craig Bond era, then that means Skyfall his Empire Strikes Back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Goonies' Shipwreck Might Have Just Been Discovered In Real Life
There’s a lot we have left to discover in the ocean. New species, new environments, and shipwrecks that we once thought were lost forever are being found. The most recent discovery is a piece of timber that is thought to be from a centuries-old shipwreck that may have inspired the plotline of the movie The Goonies. Here’s what you need to know.
Kevin Hart And The Rock On Being Super-Pets And The Best New DC Hero
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have made five movies together, and they’re pretty animated about it. That makes perfect sense since the latest collaboration between the two superstar dads — following two Jumanjis, Central Intelligence, and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw — is the animated family feature DC League of Super-Pets. The film, which opens July 29, centers on Superman’s dog Krypto (Johnson) and the self-styled pup, Bat-Hound (Hart). It’s a great movie to see in the theater this summer with kids, and Johnson and Hart are hilarious in it.
Taika Waititi And The Scruffy Beard And Mustache Combo
Taika Waititi’s mid-length mustache and five or so days of beard scruff combo may be the result of an easygoing grooming routine, but it is anything but unkempt. In fact, it tosses aside any negative connotations that once applied to the term “scruffy” and matches his overall vibe. It’s the perfect everyday style that requires minimal effort and redefines casual.
Pharrell Williams’ New Watch Is The Most Fun Timepiece You’ll Ever Own
Pharrell Williams’ clothing company, Billionaire Boys Club, has just teamed up with British watchmaker Bamford London on a limited series of 25 automatic vintage-inspired GMT watches featuring BBC’s signature rocket and moon surface motifs. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a...
Watch This Nichelle Nichols NASA Documentary With Your Kids
The legacy of Nichelle Nichols, star of Star Trek, is one of representation. The beloved actress has died at 89 and leaves behind legions of fans, many — like Stacey Abrams and Barack Obama — who were directly inspired by Lt. Uhura’s presence on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise. But, Nichelle Nichols didn’t just pretend to fly in space. In 1977, she put the idealistic notions of Star Trek into real-world action.
25 Years Ago, Harrison Ford Topped Indiana Jones With His Best Action Movie Ever
Get off my plane! In 1997, America’s favorite dad-ish action hero, Harrison Ford, became the President of the United States. If you don’t remember that Ford’s fictional US President in Air Force One was named President James Marshall, it’s probably only because “President Ford” would have sounded weird. As it stands Air Force One — which hit theaters 25 years ago on July 25, 1997, and topped the box office in August of that year — is the greatest Harrison Ford action movie, specifically because Harrison Ford is simply playing himself.
