Rookie Kaiir Elam is wise beyond his years thanks to NFL upbringing

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — First-round pick Kaiir Elam is only 21 years old but you couldn’t tell based on what the Bills have said about him so far.

Safety Micah Hyde said one of the first things he noticed about the rookie is that he is attentive and listens. While defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier praised his mature work ethic.

“You know what stands out about first him is his professionalism,” said head coach Sean McDermott.

Kaiir comes from a family of professionals. He has a leg up on most of his peers.

“Kaiir had the answers to the test,” said Abe Elam, Kaiir’s father who is a 7-year NFL veteran. “He was willing to listen and he was willing to follow the tutelage and the blueprint that was set for him.”

Jones: That’s his dad, Abe, who played seven seasons in the NFL while his uncle Matt, was a first-round pick of the Ravens. Abe said he stays hands-off as much as he can, but still drops knowledge if need be.

“He’s a tremendous help,” said Kaiir Elam. “We talk every day man. He calls me every single day. He does not miss a day cause he knows being a rookie is not easy.”

Spending two years of his NFL career with the New York Jets, Abe is very familiar with the Bills. He got his first and only career touchdown off a pick-6 against the Bills back in 2008.

The Bills are a lot better today than they were over a decade ago and Abe is happy that Kaiir landed in the situation that he did.

“Nowhere else in the league do you get three All-Pro guys in the secondary,” said Abe Elam. “What they’re building here and to be a part of something. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Kaiir may be a rookie on the field, but Abe said he’s more than prepared for his first NFL season.

“He’s bringing almost 30 years of football knowledge,” said Abe Elam.

