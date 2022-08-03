Lindon police arrest teen connected to death of 16-year-old

Read on www.upr.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Related
Suspect wounded in West Valley City police shooting
A suspect in an earlier shooting was shot and wounded in an encounter with police in West Valley City Sunday afternoon.
KSLTV
West Valley City police respond to officer involved shooting outside of an Indoor Swap Meet
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are handling an officer-involved shooting outside a store Sunday afternoon. West Valley City police told KSL-TV that they were searching for a shooting suspect after a 41-year-old man was shot at a Carl’s Jr. parking lot near 3500 South Redwood Road around 1 p.m.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot couple he thought took his pet raccoon
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A man accused of threatening to shoot two other men because he thought they had stolen his pet raccoon, according to police, now faces several charges. Daniel Joseph Chivers, 43, was charged this week with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the course...
UPDATE: Man in serious condition following officer involved shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – A man is in serious condition after allegedly being shot by a West Valley City Police officer. West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD) say that this incident began shortly after 1 p.m. today when officers received reports of a shooting near the local Carl’s Jr. restaurant. Records state that police […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah man charged after authorities say he started a wildfire while trying to kill a spider with a lighter
"What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don't know," Sgt. Spencer Cannon told the AP.
Man in the hospital, another man arrested after shooting at Gateway Inn
A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and another man was arrested in relation to a Salt Lake City shooting Friday morning.
KUTV
Taylorsville man arrested after allegedly stabbing roommate in eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police arrested a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call in Taylorsville on Thursday, according to arrest documents. According to a police affidavit, officers responded to the domestic violence report in the area of 5000 South and Scarsdale Court, where they made contact with the victim.
Davis County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juveniles over TikTok video
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful. Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30. Police […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police search for teen who ran away from Layton treatment center
LAYTON, Utah – Police are searching for a missing teenager out of Layton, Utah after she allegedly ran away from a treatment center in the area of 2000 West Gordon Avenue on Thursday. Layton City Police Department (LCPD) says that Natalee, 16, ran away from the treatment center on August 4 around 6:45 p.m. According […]
ksl.com
Teen certified to stand trial as adult in 2021 Kearns killing
KEARNS — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly shot and killed a Kearns man in his truck has been certified to stand trial as an adult. Joseph Palmer, 16, of West Jordan, was charged this week in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a gun by a minor, and drug possession, both class B misdemeanors.
ksl.com
Salt Lake man with violent history charged with shooting delivery driver's finger
MILLCREEK — A Salt Lake man was charged Friday with shooting a delivery driver in the finger after allegedly trying to breaking into the driver's vehicle. Marcello Alfonso Martinez, 21, is charged in 3rd District Court with shooting a gun and causing injury, a second-degree felony. The charge is the latest in a series of arrests accusing him of violent behavior.
UPDATE: Missing 69-year-old woman found safe
UPDATE: 8/7/22 2:41 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – 69-year-old Ernistina “Tina” Campos was located safely, according to SLCPD. The Silver Alert is now cancelled. No further information is currently available. ORIGINAL STORY: 8/7/22 9:48 A.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) activated a Silver Alert at 11:30 p.m. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested for stealing excavator, digging up ground outside SLC grocery store
A man stole an excavator from a construction site in Salt Lake City Saturday and then drove it about a mile before digging up the ground near a grocery store, according to police.
4 more teens arrested in death of Utah 16-year-old
Four more people have been arrested for their involvement in the death of a 16-year-old who died following an altercation Monday
Teen injured after drive-by shooting in West Valley City
A teen is recovering in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a West Valley City park and police are still searching for the suspect involved.
KUTV
Police: At least $40.5K in damages so far after parking lot dug up with stolen excavator
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have tallied up approximately $40,500 in damages so far after a man allegedly stole construction equipment and dug up a parking lot in Salt Lake City. Saturday's incident was not the first time the suspect has had run-runs with law enforcement recently, though...
POLICE: Woman gets probation for manslaughter then flees
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman who was given a sentence of probation in relation to her boyfriend’s homicide that occurred in the fall of 2020 is now at large after being released from jail on June 23. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing […]
KSLTV
Bountiful police: one arrested, one still hospitalized after TikTok dispute ends in stabbings
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police said they arrested a 20-year-old woman Wednesday following a weekend confrontation over a TikTok video which turned into a fight that ended in stab wounds and other injuries for at least six people. One teenage girl, Bountiful police said, remained at Primary Children’s Hospital as...
KSLTV
Caught on camera: Man steals package off South Salt Lake porch
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking the public for information after a man was caught stealing a package from the front porch of a South Salt Lake home. The incident happened at 2:58 p.m. Friday, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department. Police said the victim’s...
Police searching for Costco theft suspects in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these women? Sandy Police are searching for two women for their alleged connection to a Costco theft. The women were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store. If you recognize these women or have additional details about the case, contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case […]
Comments / 0