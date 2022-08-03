Crews rescue person who fell over Nooksack Falls

Read on kgmi.com
Whatcom County nursing assistant sanctioned for trying to kill elderly woman
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Health is sanctioning a Whatcom County nursing assistant who is accused of trying to kill the person he was caring for. The department is charging Joshua McDonald with unprofessional conduct in connection to the April incident. McDonald is charged with...
Sumas residents celebrate completion of new elementary school
SUMAS, Wash. – After multiple years of the pandemic and the terrible floods last fall, Sumas residents and Lynden-based Faber Construction are celebrating the completion of the brand new Sumas Elementary School. The over 50,000 square-foot campus that is part of the Nooksack Valley School District will open for...
New study highlights workers’ struggle to afford rent in Washington state
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new study highlights Washington state workers’ struggle to afford rent. While minimum wage is at an all-time high, it’s still not enough to cover rent for even a one-bedroom apartment in Whatcom County and much of the state. The study by the National...
