Everything announced during August’s Pokémon Presents

NINTENDO held a Pokémon Presents today to share more information on its online games and the upcoming release of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Here is everything which was announced during the presentation.

Wooper has a new Paldean form. Credit: The Pokemon Company

Pokémon World Championships

The Pokémon World Championships is coming back for the first time in three years, and this year it is taking place in London, from August 18 to 21.

It will feature Trading Card Game, Pokken, and Main series battles.

Pokémon Go and Pokémon Unite will also appear for the first time, and there will be a pop up Pokécenter to buy merchandise.

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest Finale will be held in Sapporo, but players can take part from anywhere in the world.

It will be possible to catch Shaymin during the event and a number of Ultra Beasts will appear.

Daily Adventure Incense was added recently. It attracts Pokémon from other regions and can attract legendaries.

Pokémon Unite

For the one year anniversary of Pokémon Unite, a Pika Party will take place from today.

During a Pika Party, all Pokémon on the field turn into Pikachu, including its Gigantamax form.

Buzzwole will also be added to the game from today —he is an all-rounder with the beast boost ability.

Four new holowear outfits will also be available to purchase from today.

Pokémon Masters EX and Pokémon Café Remix

The Trainer lodge will come to Pokémon Masters EX this August for the third anniversary.

Mewtwo will return to Pokémon Café Remix and can join your staff if you complete the one minute challenge mode.

Latias is joining the Café today, and Latios will be joining later.

There is also a special event today to help you obtain Victini and Latias.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

The region for the ninth generation of Pokémon games was announced as Paldea.

It will be an open-world RPG similar to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and it looks as if your Pokémon will follow you around.

The legendary Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon will be Ride-Pokémon you can use to travel by land, air, and sea.

A number of new Pokémon were shown off, including a Paldean version of Wooper, which is Poison/Ground-type, and a bun-like dog named Fidough, which is Fairy-type

Your character will attend either Naranja Academy if you play Pokémon Scarlet or Uva Academy in Violet.

We were introduced to Clavell, the academy’s director, and Jacq, your tutor and biology teacher.

At the academy you will take part in the Treasure hunt challenge, which includes eight Gym battles. Gyms can now be completed in any order.

The ice-type gym leader was revealed to be Grusha and her signature Pokémon is Cetitan.

A new game mechanic was revealed, similar to dynamax, z-moves and mega-evolutions.

This is called the Terastal phenomenon, and turns Pokémon into crystal like forms.

Terastilization boosts type and move. However, the type your Pokémon transforms into will be based on their Tera form, and can be different from their usual type.

There will also be online Tera Raid Battles which are no longer turn based.

Here you can obtain Pokémon with rare Tera forms.

A special Flying Tera type Pikachu will be available to players via Mystery Gift to those who have the game before February 28.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

All the latest Gaming tips and tricks

Looking for tips and tricks across your favourite consoles and games? We have you covered...