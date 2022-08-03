Firefighters of Southern Nevada release new calendar for good cause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation released a brand new calendar after more than a decade in the making.

All proceeds from purchases of the 16-month calendar will go toward helping burn victims and their families.

Allen McFall and Sawyer Epstein with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spoke with 8 News Now about the calendar’s production and benefits.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.