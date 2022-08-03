ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Firefighters of Southern Nevada release new calendar for good cause

By Heather Mills
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJcyS_0h3AmilU00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation released a brand new calendar after more than a decade in the making.

All proceeds from purchases of the 16-month calendar will go toward helping burn victims and their families.

Allen McFall and Sawyer Epstein with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spoke with 8 News Now about the calendar’s production and benefits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday. It’s the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam. National Park Service officials said rangers were called to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona around 11 a.m. Saturday after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach. Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team went to retrieve the remains.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sacramento

More human remains found in drought-striken Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday.It's the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.National Park Service officials said rangers were called to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona around 11 a.m. Saturday after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach.Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team went to retrieve the remains.Park Service officials said the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office will try...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
8newsnow.com

CCSD adjusts start, end times for 2022-2023 school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some schools in the Clark County School District are getting different start and dismissal times in an effort to make sure its buses run in a more timely manner. One reason for the time changes is that the district has experienced a bus driver shortage,...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Celebrating Back To School at El Luchador

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s our last day of back to school week on Las Vegas Now, and this time we are celebrating the parents and adult students. Andy Hooper from El Luchador tell us how you can end your stressful Monday with a spicy margarita.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Nevada#Good Cause#Charity#Localevent#Local Life#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
8newsnow.com

Police: 1 man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man who was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital early Saturday. North Las Vegas police responded to North Vista Hospital, 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., at about 4 a.m. after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man killed in shooting near Washington, Decatur in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Yale Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

House of Vegas Pride Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)-We are voguing into the House of Vegas Pride Festival August 18th through the 21st, and joining Roqui Theus with the fabulous invitation to the ball is Founder, Nicole Williams, Gorgeous Godiva Gucci and Gorgeous Salem Gucci of the House of Gorgeous Gucci.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Officials: A year's worth of rain fell in Death Valley within three hours

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with Death Valley National Park are analyzing the aftermath of recent storms that caused damage and closures on all park roads. In a statement released on Sunday, officials say the weekend rain was historic, calling the rainfall a '1,000 Year Rain Event,' meaning there's only a 0.1% chance of something like this happening yearly.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy