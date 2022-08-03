Firefighters of Southern Nevada release new calendar for good cause
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation released a brand new calendar after more than a decade in the making.
All proceeds from purchases of the 16-month calendar will go toward helping burn victims and their families.
Allen McFall and Sawyer Epstein with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spoke with 8 News Now about the calendar’s production and benefits.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 17