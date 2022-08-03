H&E Equipment Services's Return on Invested Capital Insights

Read on www.benzinga.com
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2022
• Pyxis Tankers PXS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Tredegar TG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • PowerFleet PWFL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12...
Emerson Electric Earnings Conference Call Is Coming Up, Here's What You Need To Know
Emerson Electric EMR will host a conference call at 09:00 AM ET on August 9, 2022, to discuss Q3 2022 earnings results. How to Attend Emerson Electric (EMR) Conference Call. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an...
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share
One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
GCP Applied Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
GCP Applied Technologies GCP reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $15.00 million from...
iRobot, Fox Factory, TripAdvisor And Some Other Big Gainers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday following the release of jobs data for July. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Carvana Co. CVNA jumped 40.1% to close at $46.98 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Progyny, Inc. PGNY jumped 38.2% to...
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release
(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire's operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss
Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: Immunome Q2 Earnings
Immunome IMNM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.75. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Why Quoin Pharmaceuticals Plunged Over 62%; Here Are 120 Biggest Movers From Friday
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS jumped 69.6% to close at $8.53 on Friday following better-than-expected Q2 results. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG surged 64.4% to settle at $3.60 amid volatility in several recent small-cap IPOs. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares gained 63.6% to close at $0.54. The U.S. Food and...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 6.9% to $1.4 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Party City Holdco's trading volume reached 581.0K shares. This is 14.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million. Gogoro GGR shares increased by...
Richemont shareholder Bluebell says company response strengthens its cases for board seat
ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bluebell Capital Partners still wants a seat on the board of Richemont (CFR.S) after the luxury group called on shareholders to reject its candidate and vote for a current board member to represent ordinary investors.
Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings
IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
Tyson Foods, Take-Two Interactive And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Monday following the release of upbeat of jobs report on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
John Hancock Preferred: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from John Hancock Preferred HPF. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 12.35 per share. On Wednesday, John Hancock Preferred will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12.35 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD To Set Up New Factory Base In China With $2.2B Yearly Sales Target
China’s largest manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV) BYD BYDDY BYDDF, named on the Fortune Global 500 list earlier this month, is planning to set up a new commercial vehicle and parts production base in Huai'an, eastern Jiangsu province, CnEVPost reported. What Happened: According to a post on Huai'an...
