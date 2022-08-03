Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo
COLORADO SPRINGS — An event to benefit local ranchers is happening this weekend in Colorado Springs
The Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo is happening on August 6 at Norris Penrose Event Center. Gates open at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. is when the Rodeo begins. The event benefits the Cowboy Crisis Fund and others.
After the Rodeo, there will be a concert with Jason Wulf & Friends and a dance on the arena floor.
For tickets go to Ride for the Brand ‘s website.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0