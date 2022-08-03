COLORADO SPRINGS — An event to benefit local ranchers is happening this weekend in Colorado Springs

The Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo is happening on August 6 at Norris Penrose Event Center. Gates open at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. is when the Rodeo begins. The event benefits the Cowboy Crisis Fund and others.

After the Rodeo, there will be a concert with Jason Wulf & Friends and a dance on the arena floor.

For tickets go to Ride for the Brand ‘s website.

