ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo

By Sarah Ferguson, Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAkYV_0h3AmLet00

COLORADO SPRINGS — An event to benefit local ranchers is happening this weekend in Colorado Springs

The Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo is happening on August 6 at Norris Penrose Event Center. Gates open at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. is when the Rodeo begins. The event benefits the Cowboy Crisis Fund and others.

After the Rodeo, there will be a concert with Jason Wulf & Friends and a dance on the arena floor.

For tickets go to Ride for the Brand ‘s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

It’s Race Day at the Honor Speedway in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Honor Speedway will be hosting the Pueblo Cup to give racers a chance to win and show off their cars. The event will feature a quarter-mile dirt track with the International Motor Contest Association’s (IMCA) stock cars, sport compacts, sport mods, Steel City Mini Mods and Colorado Dwarf Cars. The event will […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

International Feast Day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a clash of cultures at Feast Day hosted by St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, which was all about bringing people from different cultures and backgrounds together. “I’m happy when the community is happy,” said Fr. Ricardo Rosales, pastor of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. That’s one of the main themes behind […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Indigenous Community celebrates Tipi take-down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a three-month battle, the Colorado Springs Indigenous Community got a local restaurant and bar to take down its Tipi, citing cultural appropriation. On Saturday, originally, a protest had been scheduled, but the community decided to meet anyway. “We will always take stances against appropriation and exploitation,” said Monycka Snowbird, Program […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Week of fundraising for Pioneers Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum kicked off their Gift of History campaign. Founded in 1896, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum CSPM, shares and perserves Pikes Peak regional history. “Pioneers museum is a place to learn, reflect, to think about the history of the Pikes Peak region, but also to look for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penrose, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
KXRM

Switchbacks FC rallies to earn draw with Orange County SC

IRVINE, Calif. (KXRM) — Trailing 3-1 late in the second half, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC tallied a goal in the 80th minute and another in stoppage time to earn a 3-3 draw at Orange County SC. Michee Ngalina’s ninth goal of the season for Switchbacks FC (13-8-2, 41 pts) in the 35th minute opened the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Lady A postpones performance at Colorado State Fair & North American tour

PUEBLO, Colo. — Country music trio Lady A has announced a postponement of their North American tour which includes their performance at the 150th Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. The performance, originally scheduled for September 2, 2022, will be postponed until the following year. The rescheduled date is September 1, 2023.  In a social media post, the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

New audio tour offered for Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new self-guided audio tour has been launched for Garden of the Gods, allowing visitors to learn more about the park’s history. The free TravelStorys GPS mobile application provides visitors with a personal tour guide, sharing stories about the park’s diverse ecosystems, geology, cultures, and more. It is narrated by City of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Cowboy#The Cowboy Crisis Fund#Jason Wulf Friends#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Acceptance Day Parade for USAFA Class of 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cadet Wing grew by more than 1,000 cadets as the Class of 2026 officially joined the wing after successfully completing Basic Cadet Training. The Class of 2026 received their first cadet rank and swears to uphold the Academy Honor Code at their Acceptance Day Parade on Stillman Field. The parade marked […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Kansas man wins $100k Jackpot at Wildwood Casino

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A 32-year-old, Kansas man named Brian won $100,166 playing Buffalo Blackjack at Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek Saturday night. Brian made a Blackjack Progressive bet and got a suited, three-of-a-kind with three aces of spades landing him the jackpot. The chance of getting the hand is about 1 in 250,000, according […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KXRM

2-Alarm fire at Cheyenne Blvd and Tejon St

UPDATE: CSFD has posted on Twitter that the fire is located at 5 E. Romona Ave and the Fire is under control. The fire was at a building under construction, the cause is unknown at this time. COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire department is on the scene of a fire at Cheyenne Blvd and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Crash at Astrozon and Jet Wing, CSFD on scene

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident at Astrozon Blvd. and Jet Wing Dr. on Friday afternoon. CSFD said one person was extricated and two others were transported to the hospital for evaluation. They are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice. This article […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Construction of fiber optic network underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Metronet announced on Monday that construction of their new high speed fiber optic network has officially begun. Metronet’s fully funded $130 million investment in Colorado Springs will provide residents and businesses throughout the city with access to Metronet’s 100% fiber optic internet. Once the two-year construction process is complete, Colorado Springs will join […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UCCS hosts its annual Economic Presentation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The UCCS Economic Forum will host its 26th annual economic presentation discussing current economic and workforce challenges. The presentation will be hosted by Dr. Tatiana Bailey, the Forum’s director. She will present on the national, state, and local economies with a special focus on the current economic uncertainties, workforce challenges, and opportunities. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

A happy tail for a once paralyzed kitten

COLORADO SPRINGS — A kitten’s long and painful journey toward rehabilitation concluded in a happy ending when he was adopted last week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Squirrel was only a few months old when he fell from three stories. As a kitten, he survived the fall but suffered a spinal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Car smashes into Springs dentist office

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy