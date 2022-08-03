The late Vin Scully once shared an incredible story about Hall of Famer Satchel Paige

In one way, it’s unfortunate that interleague play didn’t begin in Major League Baseball until 1997, because Hall of Famer broadcaster Vin Scully rarely had an opportunity to call a Dodgers-Royals game in his 67-year career.

Scully, who died Tuesday at the age of 94 , only worked nine Royals-Dodgers games, making trips to Kauffman Stadium in 2005 and 2014.

Ahead of that last visit, Scully casually referenced a song in the musical “Oklahoma,” and it was great.

Scully also likely called games in Kansas City while working for a national television network, where he made a mark in football as well as baseball.

While working for NBC, Scully called former Royals star Bo Jackson’s mammoth leadoff home run in the 1989 All-Star Game. Also in the booth was former president Ronald Reagan.

And here’s a personal favorite. Scully shared an incredible story from the 1950s about Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige, who was born in Kansas City and pitched for the Monarchs, and Whitey Herzog, the former Royals manager.

This was the kind of storytelling that Scully treated fans to when calling a game.