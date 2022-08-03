ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The late Vin Scully once shared an incredible story about Hall of Famer Satchel Paige

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUEqF_0h3Am99Q00

In one way, it’s unfortunate that interleague play didn’t begin in Major League Baseball until 1997, because Hall of Famer broadcaster Vin Scully rarely had an opportunity to call a Dodgers-Royals game in his 67-year career.

Scully, who died Tuesday at the age of 94 , only worked nine Royals-Dodgers games, making trips to Kauffman Stadium in 2005 and 2014.

Ahead of that last visit, Scully casually referenced a song in the musical “Oklahoma,” and it was great.

Scully also likely called games in Kansas City while working for a national television network, where he made a mark in football as well as baseball.

While working for NBC, Scully called former Royals star Bo Jackson’s mammoth leadoff home run in the 1989 All-Star Game. Also in the booth was former president Ronald Reagan.

And here’s a personal favorite. Scully shared an incredible story from the 1950s about Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige, who was born in Kansas City and pitched for the Monarchs, and Whitey Herzog, the former Royals manager.

This was the kind of storytelling that Scully treated fans to when calling a game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Satchel Paige
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Whitey Herzog
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Famer Satchel#Major League Baseball#Dodgers Royals#Royals Dodgers#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
12K+
Followers
941
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy