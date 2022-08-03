FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation

Read on www.syracuse.com
Related
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
GOP seeking more power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
Madison, Wis. — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination in...
Editorial cartoons for Aug. 7, 2022: Pelosi in Taiwan, Kansas abortion vote, Alex Jones verdict
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in support of its democratic aspirations, raising diplomatic and military tensions with communist China. Editorial cartoonists either saw her as standing up to Chinese bluster or fracturing America’s “One China” policy that preserves the status quo. Steve Breen, in the gallery’s...
Restrictions on later abortion remain in New York
Albany, N.Y. — While New York holds itself out as a beacon of reproductive rights, there is a segment of individuals who are sometimes forced to leave the state to get abortions in their second and third trimesters. The Brigid Alliance, a non-profit that assists with travel for later...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New NY State Police gun unit targeting firearms trafficking
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul and top State Police officials on Thursday said a new unit created last year to pursue firearms trafficking cases is starting to pay dividends and has sharply increased the number of illegal guns being seized. They said gun seizures by the agency had...
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state health officials issued a more urgent call Thursday for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the dangerous virus. The polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater...
Grey market, a NJ cannabis prisoner and federal legalization: ‘Ask me anything’ with Jeffrey Hoffman
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hits & misses: Hochul’s emergencies, brain gain, Salt City success (Editorial Board Opinion)
Gov. Kathy Hochul renewed the state’s Covid-19 “disaster emergency” on July 14, as she does every 30 days, even though the virus is no longer a disaster or an emergency. The governor should not renew the declaration when it expires on Aug. 13. Another “disaster emergency” declared...
New Yorkers can apply online for IDs with “X” gender option
Albany, N.Y. — New Yorkers who want a driver’s license with an “X” gender identity marker can now apply online and skip the line at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that New Yorkers can go to the state DMV website to change their gender marker to “X.”
Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Hot days, muggy nights, ‘torrential downpours’ likely for Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The wilting heat and humidity over the past few days in Upstate New York will continue through Monday, the National Weather Service said. The atmosphere is so moisture-laden that there’s a chance for flooding in areas that get hit hard by repeated thunderstorms starting today. “Scattered,...
Jamesville Beach closed for swimming because of algal bloom
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jamesville Beach in the town of LaFayette has been closed for swimming because of an algal bloom in the water, according to the Onondaga County Health Department. Algal blooms can turn the water green and can form thick surface scums on the water. Certain types of...
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
Syracuse wins series finale in style with 18-2 victory over Lehigh Valley on Sunday night
Allentown, PA – The Syracuse Mets exorcized some demons on Sunday night, scoring 18 runs on 18 hits en route to an 18-2 demolition of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on a humid summer night at Coca-Cola Park. The Mets had lost four out of the first five games in the series, which marks the Mets’ first series loss since early June.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0