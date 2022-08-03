North Lamar ISD board votes to keep library books despite complaint

Read on www.ketr.org
Related
ketr.org
Sales tax holiday for school supplies, clothes is Fri. Aug. 5 - Sat. Aug. 7
The exemption applies to clothing and school supplies costing less than $100. Today is the first day of the annual sales tax holiday for Texans purchasing clothing and school supplies. The sales tax holiday continues through Sunday. Eligible items include backpacks, clothing including shoes, and approved school supplies. Each item must be sold for less than $100. The annual sales tax holiday weekend was created by the state legislature in 1999. Details are available at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
KTEN.com
Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 4, 2022
JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O; EVADING ARREST DETENTION. SIEGFRIED, RICHARD LLOYD – FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL. WOOD, CASEY QUINTON – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV. ODELL, JAMES AARON – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K. SHAUL, OHAD –...
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easttexasradio.com
Capital Murder Charges Added Against Hopkins County Inmates
The couple accused of murdering a Dallas area man and dumping his body along a rural county road north of Sulphur Springs have had the charges against them upgraded. Twenty-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth have now been charged by Dallas County authorities with Capital Murder. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alex Najarro. Bond for each suspect was set at $2.5 million.
20-acre Wood County fire now contained, residents can return
UPDATE: The fire is contained and all are clear to return to their residences, according to the fire marshal. WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Emergency fire evacuation has been issued for residents in the Horseshoe Bend area of Wood County. According to Texas A&M Forest service incident viewer the fire is 20 acres and 0% […]
KXII.com
Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Sixty-six-year-old Daniel Everett Collins of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Trafficking a Child , and Class C warrants. Bond was set at $10,000. Twenty-six-year-old Raheem Jamal Woodson was arrested Wednesday for Tampering With Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. HE’s also being held on a detainer filed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No bond amount has been set and he’s being held in the Titus County Jail.
RELATED PEOPLE
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
easttexasradio.com
Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt
UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs SCU officers obtained a warrant for 40-year-old Brandon Nicholas Carrell after he allegedly sold a quantity of methamphetamine to an undercover officer. He was then arrested on Shannon Road for Manufacture and or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. His bond was set at $35,000.
KXII.com
Former Richardson mayor and developer husband sentenced to 6 years in prison each for bribery and tax fraud
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A string of favors, bribery, love affairs, and fraud all laid out in a public trial at the federal courthouse in Sherman. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant gave former Richardson Mayor Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, and her husband Mark Jordan 6 years in federal prison each.
IN THIS ARTICLE
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Teen Jailed On Marijuana, Narcotics Charges
On Thursday August 4th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received credible information that a resident of the 700 Block of South Lide, in Mount Pleasant, was in possession of Marihuana. After looking into the information, deputies determined there was sufficient probable cause of a criminal offense to seek a search warrant. A search warrant was subsequently approved by a magistrate and was carried out the same day.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 5, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Christain,Joseph Lee – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY. Flippen,Kenneth Charles – MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. Goolsby,Christopher Sean – AGG ROBBERY. Goolsby,Christopher Sean – Paris Municipal Court Warrant. Loyd,Austin...
KXII.com
Van Alstyne man sentenced after standoff for reportedly assaulting parents
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, a Van Alstyne man was sentenced after deputies said he assaulted his parents over the course of several hours, ending with a standoff. In 2020, Grayson County Deputies said they were called to a home on Eagle Point Road for a report of...
KTEN.com
Arrest in Choctaw Casino embezzlement case
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A vault clerk at the Choctaw Casino and Resort has been arrested, almost 10 months after admitting that he stole $10,000 in cash, according to court records. Investigators said 37-year-old Gregory Perry was caught on video placing a strap of $100 bills in his shirt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck
UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
KXII.com
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer. Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Man Faces Felony Drug Charges
Sulphur Springs police arrested a man in an abandoned barn on Majors Drive on a warrant for Violation of Probation on a drug conviction. 42-year-old Jeramie Jermaine Smith was also found hiding methamphetamine in his sock and was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bonds total $60,000.
KXII.com
Second man in custody after deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they arrested a second man in connection with a deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville. Special Agents from the OSBI said they located Austin Pate (12/19/2003) at his residence in Calera, and transported him to the...
Comments / 1