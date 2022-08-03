ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, TX

North Lamar ISD board votes to keep library books despite complaint

By KETR
ketr.org
 4 days ago
ketr.org

Sales tax holiday for school supplies, clothes is Fri. Aug. 5 - Sat. Aug. 7

The exemption applies to clothing and school supplies costing less than $100. Today is the first day of the annual sales tax holiday for Texans purchasing clothing and school supplies. The sales tax holiday continues through Sunday. Eligible items include backpacks, clothing including shoes, and approved school supplies. Each item must be sold for less than $100. The annual sales tax holiday weekend was created by the state legislature in 1999. Details are available at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
BONHAM, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Aug. 4, 2022

JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O; EVADING ARREST DETENTION. SIEGFRIED, RICHARD LLOYD – FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL. WOOD, CASEY QUINTON – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV. ODELL, JAMES AARON – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K. SHAUL, OHAD –...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
Paris, TX
Education
Local
Texas Government
Lamar County, TX
Government
Lamar County, TX
Education
Paris, TX
Government
County
Lamar County, TX
City
Paris, TX
Local
Texas Education
easttexasradio.com

Capital Murder Charges Added Against Hopkins County Inmates

The couple accused of murdering a Dallas area man and dumping his body along a rural county road north of Sulphur Springs have had the charges against them upgraded. Twenty-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth have now been charged by Dallas County authorities with Capital Murder. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alex Najarro. Bond for each suspect was set at $2.5 million.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Sixty-six-year-old Daniel Everett Collins of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Trafficking a Child , and Class C warrants. Bond was set at $10,000. Twenty-six-year-old Raheem Jamal Woodson was arrested Wednesday for Tampering With Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. HE’s also being held on a detainer filed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No bond amount has been set and he’s being held in the Titus County Jail.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
Person
Sherman Alexie
Person
Truman Capote
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt

UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs SCU officers obtained a warrant for 40-year-old Brandon Nicholas Carrell after he allegedly sold a quantity of methamphetamine to an undercover officer. He was then arrested on Shannon Road for Manufacture and or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. His bond was set at $35,000.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
#School Library#Isd#School Board#North Lamar Isd Board#Paris News#Indian#North Lamar High School
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Teen Jailed On Marijuana, Narcotics Charges

On Thursday August 4th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received credible information that a resident of the 700 Block of South Lide, in Mount Pleasant, was in possession of Marihuana. After looking into the information, deputies determined there was sufficient probable cause of a criminal offense to seek a search warrant. A search warrant was subsequently approved by a magistrate and was carried out the same day.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Aug. 5, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Christain,Joseph Lee – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY. Flippen,Kenneth Charles – MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. Goolsby,Christopher Sean – AGG ROBBERY. Goolsby,Christopher Sean – Paris Municipal Court Warrant. Loyd,Austin...
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Arrest in Choctaw Casino embezzlement case

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A vault clerk at the Choctaw Casino and Resort has been arrested, almost 10 months after admitting that he stole $10,000 in cash, according to court records. Investigators said 37-year-old Gregory Perry was caught on video placing a strap of $100 bills in his shirt...
DURANT, OK
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck

UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
CANTON, TX
KXII.com

Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer. Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.
DENISON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Man Faces Felony Drug Charges

Sulphur Springs police arrested a man in an abandoned barn on Majors Drive on a warrant for Violation of Probation on a drug conviction. 42-year-old Jeramie Jermaine Smith was also found hiding methamphetamine in his sock and was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bonds total $60,000.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Second man in custody after deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they arrested a second man in connection with a deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville. Special Agents from the OSBI said they located Austin Pate (12/19/2003) at his residence in Calera, and transported him to the...
THACKERVILLE, OK

