Iovance (IOVA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Lifileucel BLA on Track
IOVA - Free Report) incurred a loss of 63 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. Without any marketed product and revenue-generating collaboration, the company did not record any revenues...
bluebird (BLUE) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Miss
BLUE - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of $1.27 per share (excluding restructuring charges) from continued operations in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.31. In the year-ago quarter, BLUE posted a loss of $2.31 from continued operations. Revenues from...
Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q2 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Down
MYGN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted EPS of 2 cents. However, the metric plunged 66.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 12 cents. The quarter’s adjustments exclude certain...
Aerie (AERI) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat
AERI - Free Report) reported adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 67 cents. Revenues came in at $33.3 million, which increased from $27.2 million in the year-ago...
Vertex (VRTX) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups 2022 Sales Guidance
VRTX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.60, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48. The company recorded earnings of 17 cents in the year-ago quarter. Strong cystic fibrosis (“CF”) product revenues and lower acquired in-process research and development expenses ("Acquired IPR&D") boosted earnings.
Nektar's (NKTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
NKTR - Free Report) reported a loss of 85 cents per share for the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.01 but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents. Quarterly revenues were down 23.8% year over year to $21.6...
CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Solid Revenues
COMM - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. With solid order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue despite supply chain headwinds, backed by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.
Agios (AGIO) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat
AGIO - Free Report) incurred a loss of $1.68 per share from continuing operations for second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.78. In the year-ago quarter, AGIO incurred a loss of $1.36 per share. Quarterly revenues were $5.6 million during the quarter, which beat...
Lumen (LUMN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
LUMN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings (excluding special items) of 35 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 compared with 48 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.9%. Quarterly total revenues dropped 6.3% year over year to $4,612 million, owing...
Amgen (AMGN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, to Buy Chemocentryx
AMGN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.65 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.40. In the year-ago quarter, earnings were $1.77 per share. Lower operating expenses and share count boosted earnings in the quarter. Total revenues of $6.59 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Top-Line Growth
IDCC - Free Report) reported healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the forthcoming quarters with a multi-year, worldwide, non-inclusive, fee-bearing license agreement with Amazon. Net Income. Net income in...
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates (Revised)
ICPT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
ETFs in Focus on Alibaba Fiscal Q1 2023 Earnings
BABA - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 before the opening bell on Aug 4, where in it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. The company recorded flat revenue growth for the first time ever, as the country grappled with an economic slowdown and COVID-19 resurgences. Driven by earnings...
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
RGA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $5.78 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 112.5%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 44.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of 16 cents per share on adjusted operating...
Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y
WBD - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $1.50 per share. The company had reported earnings of $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at breakeven for the reported quarter. Revenues increased 220.9% year over year to $9.82 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Aptiv's (APTV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y
APTV - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.5% and declined 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was hurt by the adverse impacts of pandemic lockdowns in China, continued global inflationary pressures and the worldwide semiconductor shortage.
Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR (AMYT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
AMYT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.02 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Post Holdings (POST) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y
POST - Free Report) reported robust third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and the bottom line improved year over year and came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflect solid pricing actions across the business and the recovery of volume demand in the Foodservice segment, mitigated by raw...
MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Latin America Unit
MET - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29%. However, the bottom line declined 16% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues of MetLife amounted to $18,298 million, which increased from $16,239 million in the year-ago quarter. The...
Westlake's (WLK) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
WLK - Free Report) logged a profit of $858 million or $6.60 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $522 million or $4.04 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 per share. Sales climbed 57% year over...
