Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore

Little Massachusetts Beachside Cafe is a Hidden Gem for Your Next Breakfast
How’s a Salmon Getaway sound with a Jetty on the side? Want to see The Point? Or take a trip to The Lighthouse? Intrigued yet? These are the not just destinations, they’re breakfast items on the menu at a little-known place only the locals talk about. Sammies, Eggies,...
universalhub.com
Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay
You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Time Out Global
25 best Italian restaurants in Boston
We’ve got the best red sauce joints, fine dining and weeknight carb spots around. Boston arguably has one of the best Italian food scenes in the country between the cozy streets of the North End, the chic trattorias scattered around the South End and all the neighborhood spots your group chat swears by. We could sample different Italian cuisine every night without running out of options thanks to our red sauce stalwarts, vintage throwbacks, buzzy newbies, pizza parlors and innovative high-concept ventures. These are only the best to get you started and keep you coming back. ]
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party
BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins.
wzid.com
Great New England BBQ & Food Truck Festival
Grab your friends and come celebrate the end of a long work week with the Great New England BBQ & Food Truck Festival this Saturday, August 13th at the Hampshire Dome in Milford! Listen to the At Work Perk with Jim Ryan this week for chances to win four-packs of tickets!
Maine Restaurant Named One of the Best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
Boston Magazine
Where to Find the Best Ravioli in Boston
Bursting with goat cheese, sweet potato, lobster, and other fresh ingredients, the Italian classic steals the show at these local pasta spots. Even the plainest of pastas, tossed in simple red or butter sauces, can excite discerning eaters. But molded into circles or squares and stuffed with fresh ricotta, black truffle, or pancetta? That’s when the real fun begins. Luckily, Boston offers any number of places to dig into the pillowy perfection that is ravioli, a staple of traditional Italian cuisine. Here are 10 of our favorites.
Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists begin ride in Sturbridge, Wellesley
STURBRIDGE -- Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists took off from starting points in Sturbridge and Wellesley Saturday morning. Over the weekend, roads between Sturbridge and Provincetown will be packed with 6,400 riders taking on 16 different routes. The shortest route is 25 miles, the longest is 211. There are 1,000 more riders than there was last year. Five hundred riders will do a reimagined ride, riding whenever and whenever, and as far as they would like. Three hundred will take part in the virtual ride. So far, the PMC has raised $831 million for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. This year's goal is $66 million,...
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
WBUR
Remembering punk rock club The Rathskeller and owner Jim Harold
As the news began to filter out earlier this week that Jim Harold, the former owner of the Kenmore Square punk rock club the Rathskeller — better known as the Rat, had died July 31, the memories flooded in. About Harold and the dark, dingy and delightful club he owned from 1973 to 1997.
10 Sure Signs Your Neighbor is New Hampshire’s Mega Millions Winner
A new millionaire lives among us, New Hampshire. It happened on Friday, July 29, when a customer in Salem hit pay dirt at a Market Basket, according to Seacoast Current. The jackpot ticket sold just outside of Chicago was worth a whopping $1.28 billion. Anyone else hoping it winds up...
millburysutton.com
Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals
Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
An Owl at Carleton-Willard Village ~ A Cautionary Tale
A barred owl had frequently been heard on the Carleton-Williard Village campus, and had been seen several times, even allowing its picture to be taken in the fall of 2021. At dusk one evening it flew low over the path, brushing the head of a resident with the tip of its wing. In February 2022, the owl was found dead at the base of a lamppost. It had broken its neck in a collision with the lamppost. But why?
WCVB
Mass. club to host one of the fastest growing sports in the world
BOSTON — It seems like everyone is playing pickleball these days, from that friendly game at the park down the street to the intense competition on the courts at the Boston Pickleball Classic. "There's kind of a lack of tournaments around New England, so it's nice to see this,"...
