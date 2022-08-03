ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified

The Sangamon County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal Friday morning crash in Springfield. Coroner Jim Allmon says 30-year-old Elyse Davis of Springfield died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in that crash. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened around 2:30am Friday in the 800 block of West Monroe.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield woman dies in early morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman is dead after a crash early Friday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 30-year-old woman died at 4:25 a.m. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:37 a.m. in the 800 block of West Monroe. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies woman killed in car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who died in a car crash in Springfield on Friday. Allmon said the woman is Elyse Davis, 30, of Springfield. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Volunteers build mobility ramps in Piatt County

CISCO, Ill. (WAND) — Keith Herbold spent his Friday morning working up a sweat. The muggy morning made building a new wooden mobility ramp a workout, but this isn't work — it's a labor of love. "My mother died 20 years ago and the last 25 years of...
PIATT COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
WCIA

Heavy rain causes serious flooding in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rain flooded parts of central Illinois Tuesday morning and in Decatur, several underpasses were filled with water. The city prepares for that kind of flooding, so that’s part of the reason why the streets were mostly cleared up by Tuesday afternoon. The Streets and Sewers Section of the city’s Municipal Services […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning

BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
BEASON, IL
wdbr.com

Woman killed in auto crash

A 30 year old Springfield woman was killed this morning in an automobile accident. It happened around 4:30 in the 800 block of West Monroe. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An autopsy is scheduled...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjbc.com

Illinois State Fair manager reports the fair is holding the line on ticket prices

SPRINGFIELD – When you have a mother of four – including a set of triplets – in charge of things, you expect her to be organized and budget-minded. That’s the impression the Illinois State Fair’s first-year manager, Rebecca Clark, wants you to have about the 2022 fair, which begins Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siren#Wand News
WCIA

Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department and Missing Person Awareness Network are working together to find a missing teenager they believe is in danger. Zowee Miller, 15, was last seen on July 30 near Iles Park and is still believed to be in the city. She is described as being White, 5 feet, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police recover drugs and guns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield law enforcement served a search warrant on Friday that resulted in drugs and weapons being recovered and a man being arrested. Officials said the Springfield Police Department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit and Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 232 East Pine Street. They recovered 19 grams of crack cocaine, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Fire breaks out on prison guard tower

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Lincoln and other Logan County towns were called to Logan Correctional Center Tuesday morning after a fire started on the roof of a guard tower. The fire started around 9:50 a.m. and was determined to have been caused by a lightning strike. Responding firefighters used a water cannon on […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
1470 WMBD

Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder

PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
PEKIN, IL
foxillinois.com

Man found with crack cocaine and guns in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man facing charges after police say they found crack cocaine and loaded guns at his home. Deonte Stewart, 25, was arrested Friday morning for armed violence, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm. His arrest came after the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Missing man from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are looking for a man who was last contacted on June 8. Cornell E. Lewis, 63, was last seen at the Midtown Inn. Lewis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has a scar on his right arm.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Bobcat sightings in Macon

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a Bobcat sighting Thursday night captured by trail cameras. Sherry Plain said she has “witnessed several sites of Bobcats.” The last one she saw while standing at her kitchen sink. It was strutting through her backyard. She said she is not...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Springfield non-profit feeling strain of formula shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery in Springfield has felt the strain of the infant formula shortage. Leaders of the non-profit said they're seeing an increase in demand since the product has been hard to find on store shelves. The Crisis Nursery offers a monthly supply of diapers, wipes and formulas for families in need. New families, who have never needed this aid before, are coming through their doors.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy