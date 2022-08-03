SoFi Technologies' Earnings Report Blew Everyone's Mind

Read on www.fool.com
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit
But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly.
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August
The Trade Desk is a top play on a fast-evolving digital advertising space. PayPal is down but far from out after a big slowdown in growth this year. RH (Restoration Hardware) is a premium consumer brand but is trading on the cheap.
If You Invested $10,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The biotech benefited greatly from its COVID-19 treatment last year. High gross margins put Regeneron in an excellent position to build on its profits. The stock has been a stable investment this year, and its valuation remains modest.
2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement
Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands.
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested.
2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
Iron Mountain's data center business will drive future growth for the company. Crown Castle is poised to benefit from surging mobile data consumption. The two stocks are reasonably priced given their quality.
An EV Stock With a High-Yield Dividend
Ford recently increased its dividend payout by 50% and now yields 4%. The company is producing a compelling lineup of electric vehicles. Ford increased its sales of electric vehicles by 169% in July.
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now
Walker & Dunlop's (WD -3.26%) core business may
How GXO Logistics Is Beating Inflation
The company's contracts are designed to absorb any inflationary impact. Management raised guidance and the company looks poised for long-term growth.
This Ex-Growth Stock Is Down 88%, But Is It a Buy?
The company saw a further deterioration in monthly active users. On a positive note, Robinhood delivered its smallest net loss since the start of 2021.
4 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto Right Now
Crypto is still risky. Here's how to keep your money safer.
News Of Instagram Partnership Made This Altcoin Best Performing Crypto Of The Week
Flow FLOW/USD was the best performing crypto token over the last week, rallying 47% over the last seven days. The news was largely driven by an announcement regarding the blockchain’s partnership with Meta Platforms’ META Instagram to bring NFTs to the social media platform. Top Gainers of Week...
3 No-Brainer Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying After Earnings
These three stocks have risen between 14% and 27% in the last month. Despite this jump, the companies look poised to continue moving higher. Each has grown sales between 15% and 24% annually over the last three years.
Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT 1.12%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Guild Holdings Company (GHLD -2.77%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2022
• Pyxis Tankers PXS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Tredegar TG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • PowerFleet PWFL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12...
Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM -10.98%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Brookfield Business Corporation (BBUC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Brookfield Business Corporation (BBUC 5.17%) Q2 2022 Earnings
