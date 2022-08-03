Time to Modernize the Entire Mechanical Licensing System (Guest Column)

Read on www.billboard.com
ONErpm Launches ONE Publishing To ‘Create Better Solutions for Musicians’
The new publishing division will be available across all of ONErpm's territories. In a course of three years, ONErpm has developed the technology to register, identify and manage compositions in compliance with international standards, launching its new division, ONE Publishing, Billboard can announce today (Aug. 5). Allowing composers and publishers...
News Of Instagram Partnership Made This Altcoin Best Performing Crypto Of The Week
Flow FLOW/USD was the best performing crypto token over the last week, rallying 47% over the last seven days. The news was largely driven by an announcement regarding the blockchain’s partnership with Meta Platforms’ META Instagram to bring NFTs to the social media platform. Top Gainers of Week...
Why a recession will boost remote work
Executives can't continue to ignore productivity data to satisfy their personal preference for in-office work.
Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’ Returns to Charts After Surprise Newport Performance
Click here to read the full article. Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” returns to multiple Billboard charts dated Aug. 6 after her viral live performance of the song at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, R.I., July 24. “Now” re-enters the LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global charts at No. 1, marking the song’s first time ruling both lists, which began in 2015. (The LyricFind Global and LyricFind U.S. charts rank the fastest momentum-gaining tracks in lyric-search queries and usages globally and in the U.S., respectively, provided by LyricFind. The Global chart includes queries from all countries, including the U.S. The company...
