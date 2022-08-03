Time to Modernize the Entire Mechanical Licensing System (Guest Column)

Click here to read the full article. Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” returns to multiple Billboard charts dated Aug. 6 after her viral live performance of the song at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, R.I., July 24. “Now” re-enters the LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global charts at No. 1, marking the song’s first time ruling both lists, which began in 2015. (The LyricFind Global and LyricFind U.S. charts rank the fastest momentum-gaining tracks in lyric-search queries and usages globally and in the U.S., respectively, provided by LyricFind. The Global chart includes queries from all countries, including the U.S. The company...

