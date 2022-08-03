Read on www.zacks.com
Related
Zacks.com
SunPower (SPWR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SPWR - Free Report) share price increased 4.9% since its earnings release on Aug 2, 2022. The company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share. The bottom line marked a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 7 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
Zacks.com
Magnolia (MGY) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat
MGY - Free Report) reported a second-quarter adjusted net income of $1.10 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 but improving from the year-ago quarter’s bottom line of 56 cents. This year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be primarily attributed to a surge in commodity prices...
Zacks.com
Aptiv's (APTV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y
APTV - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.5% and declined 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was hurt by the adverse impacts of pandemic lockdowns in China, continued global inflationary pressures and the worldwide semiconductor shortage.
Zacks.com
Spire (SR) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SR - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 net economic earnings of 1 cent per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings per share (EPS) were 83.3% lower than the year-ago figure of 6 cents. Revenues. Total revenues came in at $448 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Teradata (TDC) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
TDC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 33 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metric declined 55.4% year over year and 49.2%, sequentially. The figure comfortably came above Teradata’s guided range of 26-30 cents per share. Revenues of $430 million were...
Zacks.com
Lamar (LAMR) Q2 AFFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
LAMR - Free Report) gained 1.07% during Wednesday’s regular trading session after this REIT reported a 10.9% year-over-year jump in second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share to $1.94. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Results reflect solid recovery in the U.S. advertising market...
Zacks.com
Westlake's (WLK) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
WLK - Free Report) logged a profit of $858 million or $6.60 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $522 million or $4.04 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 per share. Sales climbed 57% year over...
Zacks.com
MasTec's (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Meet & Revenues Beat Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained by a meager 0.01% during after-hours trading on Aug 4, after it reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, "While inflationary cost pressures...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TRIP - Free Report) reported adjusted second-quarter 2022 earnings of 37 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37%. TRIP reported a loss per share of 9 cents and 7 cents in the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter, respectively. Revenues of $417 million surged 77% year...
Zacks.com
Lionsgate (LGF.A) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
LGF.A - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 23 cents per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 that lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.33%. The company had reported earnings of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues decreased 0.8% year over year to $893.8 million and...
Zacks.com
BCE Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
BCE Inc. (. BCE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of C$0.87 (68 cents) compared with C$0.83 in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at 65 cents. Quarterly total operating revenues moved up 2.9% year over year to C$5,861 million...
Zacks.com
Motorola (MSI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
MSI - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, driven by diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics backed by solid order trends. Both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. In addition, Motorola achieved record second-quarter sales and quarter-ending backlog despite supply chain headwinds, which further exemplified the strength of its product portfolio.
Zacks.com
Huntsman's (HUN) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q2
HUN - Free Report) recorded profits of $242 million or $1.10 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $172 million or 70 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.28 in the reported quarter from 86 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.
Zacks.com
InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Top-Line Growth
IDCC - Free Report) reported healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the forthcoming quarters with a multi-year, worldwide, non-inclusive, fee-bearing license agreement with Amazon. Net Income. Net income in...
Zacks.com
CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Solid Revenues
COMM - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. With solid order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue despite supply chain headwinds, backed by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.
Zacks.com
Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q2 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Down
MYGN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted EPS of 2 cents. However, the metric plunged 66.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 12 cents. The quarter’s adjustments exclude certain...
Zacks.com
Iovance (IOVA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Lifileucel BLA on Track
IOVA - Free Report) incurred a loss of 63 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. Without any marketed product and revenue-generating collaboration, the company did not record any revenues...
Zacks.com
Nektar's (NKTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
NKTR - Free Report) reported a loss of 85 cents per share for the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.01 but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents. Quarterly revenues were down 23.8% year over year to $21.6...
Zacks.com
Sally Beauty's (SBH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y
SBH - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line missing the same. Both, net sales and earnings declined year over year. During the quarter, management witnessed pressure on net sales as inflation and supply-chain-related challenges persisted. That...
Zacks.com
Agios (AGIO) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat
AGIO - Free Report) incurred a loss of $1.68 per share from continuing operations for second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.78. In the year-ago quarter, AGIO incurred a loss of $1.36 per share. Quarterly revenues were $5.6 million during the quarter, which beat...
Comments / 0