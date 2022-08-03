HUN - Free Report) recorded profits of $242 million or $1.10 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $172 million or 70 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.28 in the reported quarter from 86 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO