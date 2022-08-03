Why I Own Walker and Dunlop Stock

Read on www.fool.com
Motley Fool
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit
But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly.
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August Without Any Hesitation
Amazon's current businesses and new markets give it significant growth potential. Apple should remain a big winner with its iPhone ecosystem. Markel offers solid growth prospects, diversification, and an attractive valuation.
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August
The Trade Desk is a top play on a fast-evolving digital advertising space. PayPal is down but far from out after a big slowdown in growth this year. RH (Restoration Hardware) is a premium consumer brand but is trading on the cheap.
Motley Fool
Up 11% in a Month, Is This Elevator Stock a Buy Right Now?
Otis' service business continues to grow steady revenue. The company's exposure to the Chinese real estate market could present challenges.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Motley Fool
2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
Iron Mountain's data center business will drive future growth for the company. Crown Castle is poised to benefit from surging mobile data consumption. The two stocks are reasonably priced given their quality.
Motley Fool
2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement
Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of W.W. Grainger Skyrocketed 20% in July
What happened. Reversing course from the 6.7% slide...
Motley Fool
If You Invested $10,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The biotech benefited greatly from its COVID-19 treatment last year. High gross margins put Regeneron in an excellent position to build on its profits. The stock has been a stable investment this year, and its valuation remains modest.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
Motley Fool
An EV Stock With a High-Yield Dividend
Ford recently increased its dividend payout by 50% and now yields 4%. The company is producing a compelling lineup of electric vehicles. Ford increased its sales of electric vehicles by 169% in July.
Motley Fool
A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now
Walker & Dunlop's (WD -3.26%) core business may
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Cazoo Stock?
The persistent downtrend in Cazoo stock took a break during a one-day buying frenzy. A jump in vehicle sales and revenue is likely what spurred the sudden interest in Cazoo. However, Cazoo stock may be more appropriate for a trade than an investment as the company struggles with a widening net loss.
4 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto Right Now
Crypto is still risky. Here's how to keep your money safer.
Motley Fool
Will Your Social Security Benefit Increase at Your Full Retirement Age?
The federal government assigns everyone a full retirement age (FRA) based on their birth year. You must wait until this age to claim if you want the full monthly benefit you've earned based on your work history. Some people's checks get a boost at their FRA, but others don't.
Motley Fool
This Ex-Growth Stock Is Down 88%, But Is It a Buy?
The company saw a further deterioration in monthly active users. On a positive note, Robinhood delivered its smallest net loss since the start of 2021.
Motley Fool
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying After Earnings
These three stocks have risen between 14% and 27% in the last month. Despite this jump, the companies look poised to continue moving higher. Each has grown sales between 15% and 24% annually over the last three years.
News Of Instagram Partnership Made This Altcoin Best Performing Crypto Of The Week
Flow FLOW/USD was the best performing crypto token over the last week, rallying 47% over the last seven days. The news was largely driven by an announcement regarding the blockchain’s partnership with Meta Platforms’ META Instagram to bring NFTs to the social media platform. Top Gainers of Week...
