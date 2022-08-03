William-Paul Thomas, a top aide to Houston Mayor, pleads guilty to conspiracy charge in federal case, officials say

Read on www.click2houston.com
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Political extremes lead to 3rd party effort in Texas, and more
Political divisiveness is bigger than it’s been in generations. A recent Gallup indicates that 62% of Americans are interested in a third-party option. It’s for that reason three political movements have recently announced a merger into what will be known as the Forward Party. “Everybody you talk to,...
Click2Houston.com
‘Don’t have a lot of confidence’: HISD leaders raise security concerns; police chief says team is ready, but more equipment needed
HOUSTON – The superintendent of Houston Independent School District expressed security concerns that its police force needs to be better prepared for the following school year. In wake of the Uvalde school massacre that killed 19 elementary students and two teachers -- many districts are giving their security plans...
Click2Houston.com
Hitchcock PD officer struck by suspect’s vehicle, shoots suspect after lengthy cross-county chase, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect was shot by a Hitchcock police officer after a lengthy chase from Galveston County to Houston’s Heights area early Sunday, authorities said. Hitchcock PD Police Chief Wilmon Smith said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger Hemi for reckless driving at Highway 6 near FM 2004 at around 1 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
Click2Houston.com
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
Click2Houston.com
Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say
An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
Click2Houston.com
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on Sam Houston Toll, constable says
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Tayshee Jackson, 22, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a road rage incident in the...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after fight at taco restaurant leads to shooting in Stafford, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a fight that broke out inside a taco restaurant led to a shooting that left one man dead in Stafford, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at Brenda’s Taqueria in the 12500 block of Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road shortly before 3 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Woman randomly shot by suspect at SW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – A woman was randomly shot in the shoulder by a suspect who was reportedly shooting another man at an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Saturday, police said. According to Houston Police Lt. R. Willkens, the shooting was reported in the 10600 block of Beechnut Street at...
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested after deputies find 134 pounds of meth, marijuana and weapons in north Houston
HOUSTON – Two people have been arrested and charged after a large drug and gun bust in north Houston, according to Harris County Precinct 2. On Tuesday, deputies said they recovered a little more than 134 pounds of methamphetamine, a little under three pounds of marijuana, one semi-automatic shotgun, and three handguns.
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m worried somebody is going to get hurt’: Montrose neighbors plead with city of Houston to remove tree with falling limbs
HOUSTON – The city of Houston to put cones or barricades around a tree in a Montrose neighbor before a contractor removes it. For the better part of a year, the property owners called 311 trying to get it removed after limbs began to fall. “I’m worried somebody is...
Click2Houston.com
Thief steals approximately $25,000 worth of gold jewelry from W. Houston antique store, owner says
HOUSTON – One store owner in west Houston is seeking justice after she says a woman stole thousands of dollars in jewelry from her business earlier this week. The owner, who identified herself as Hollis Huntoon, says the thief made a hit on her store Antiques & More located in the 1800 block of S. Dairy Ashford back on Aug. 2.
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman charged after fiery crash in California that killed 6, injured several others, authorities say
LOS ANGELES – A Houston woman is facing charges after a fiery crash at a Los Angeles intersection that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, and injured several others, authorities say. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, sustained moderate injuries in the crash, California Highway Patrol officials said in a...
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of shooting at deputy constables during chase charged with attempted murder: Pct. 4
HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged with attempted capital murder after shooting at Precinct 4 deputy constables during a high-speed chase in north Harris County Friday, authorities said. It happened around 1:03 a.m. when authorities said a Precinct 4 sergeant attempted to make a traffic stop on a...
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver charged after 4 dead, 2 injured in major crash involving golf cart, pickup truck in Galveston, police say
GALVESTON – A horrific crash is under investigation in Galveston after a suspected drunk driver slammed into a golf cart killing four people and leaving two victims fighting for their lives in the hospital. Forty-five-year-old Miguel Espinoza, the man who police say caused the crash, has been charged with...
Click2Houston.com
Shasta VI, University of Houston’s mascot, dies at 10
HOUSTON – Shasta VI, the University of Houston’s spirited mascot, has passed away due to progressive spinal disease on Thursday, the school announced. He was 10 years old. According to the university on their Facebook page, Shasta VI “represented the spirit and tenacity of UH’s students and alumni, and personified the resilience of the University.”
Click2Houston.com
60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery
SANTA FE, N.M. – Native American voices and artistry are at the core of a new traveling exhibition of clay pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the American Southwest, as major art institutions increasingly defer to tribal communities for displays of ancestral art and artifacts. In all, 60...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old dies after being shot multiple times at apartment complex in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON, Texas – An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Houston police say the shooting happened around 2:06 p.m. in the 9500 block of Deering Drive near Country Creek. Investigators at the scene say the...
Click2Houston.com
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Toddler killed after cement truck falls on top of family SUV identified; Mother launches GoFundMe page for funeral costs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of a 22-month-old twin boy is planning their next steps as they prepare to lay the toddler, who was killed in a crash involving a cement truck, to rest. According to family members, the little boy’s name was Nicolas Resendiz. Police say...
Click2Houston.com
More than 100 acres burned during grass fire in Brazoria Co. Saturday, fire marshal says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Fire officials in Brazoria County worked to put out a grass fire Saturday afternoon. According to the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was happening near County Road 18, about one mile east of Highway 36. Around 7:45 p.m., officials say the fire...
