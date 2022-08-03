Minneapolis Police: Man shot, killed near 29th and Nicollet

Read on www.fox9.com
Concerned@
4d ago
Nice job democrats destroying our once wonderful state/city with your socialist policies, our standard of living is in the toilet due to your inability to run a civilized society
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen Walters
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Man killed near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officers found a man with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to reports of gunshots and an unresponsive person on the ground near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, officials said in a press release that they found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street by the sidewalk.
fox9.com
Man killed in Minneapolis apartment shooting, gun tossed on television station roof
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A gun believed to be used in a deadly shooting inside a downtown Minneapolis high-rise apartment was apparently tossed onto the roof of a neighboring television station on Sunday evening. Police responded around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting inside an apartment building at 10th...
Man dies after being found shot at Minneapolis' 38th and Chicago
A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk near 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis. The man was found near the intersection also known as George Floyd Square at 3:20 a.m., with police receiving reports of gunfire. Police also found an unoccupied, running vehicle...
Police called to WCCO building after handgun tossed on rooftop
MINNEAPOLIS – A man is dead and another man is in custody after a deadly shooting inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment Sunday night, which involved a gun that was tossed onto the rooftop of the WCCO-TV building next door.It happened just before 8 p.m. at the Artistry on 10th apartment building, located on the 1000 block of South Marquette Avenue. MPD Public Information Officer Garret Parten says the relationship between the shooter and victim is not clear at this point, and there was no sign of forced entry in the apartment."There has to be a better way to settle disputes than pulling out a gun," Parten said.Officers also arrived at WCCO-TV at about 8 p.m. on a report that the handgun used in the shooting had been tossed down from the apartment's balcony, landing on the station's rooftop. They took the weapon into evidence.This is the 56th homicide of the year in Minneapolis, and the second that occurred in the city on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Burnsville police arrest man in connection to apartment fire
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was arrested for his alleged connection to a Burnsville apartment fire believed to have been an act of arson that displaced residents in about 50 units. Firefighters were dispatched to a 5-story apartment complex located on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway around...
Three charged in Brooklyn Center street racing incident
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Three people face charges stemming from a late-April street racing incident in Brooklyn Center, following a recent crackdown by the State Patrol and Minneapolis Police Department.Charging documents say that around 11 p.m. on April 23, Evandro Ballarini Dos Santos, 35, was driving a Dodge Caravan that zoomed and spun in the intersection at Shingle Creek Boulevard and Summit Drive. Three passengers, including Dos Santos' 13-year-old son, were hanging out the window.At one point, the car whipped close to a group of spectators, charges state. The two adult passengers in the car - Ayyoob Dawood Abdus-Salam and Isac...
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
Minneapolis police ask for help identifying two people in connection to fatal shooting
Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they say are connected to a shooting that left a man dead in the Phillips neighborhood last month. On July 10, Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 2500 block of Cedar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
fox9.com
Wright County deputies fatally shot armed man 'having mental health challenges'
OTSEGO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a man who they say was "having mental health challenges" and allegedly threatened them with a knife early Sunday morning. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE...
Crews clear south Minneapolis encampment days after man was found shot in tent
MINNEAPOLIS -- A homeless encampment in south Minneapolis was cleared Friday days after a man was found fatally shot in a tent.City workers put up temporary fencing in the area of East 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The city says the move was made to ensure the safety of people who live nearby. On Tuesday night, emergency crews found a man in a tent who'd been shot. He later died at the hospital. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
fox9.com
Minneapolis Light Rail shooting: Teenager charged
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old from St. Paul has been charged for the fatal shooting on Tuesday on a light rail platform in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney will seek to have the teenager charged as an adult. He's currently charged with intentional second-degree murder. The charges say that...
fox9.com
Mall of America reopens after shooting | KMSP
The Mall of America reopened Friday after a shooting sent stores into lockdown the day before. Extra police and security have been added to the mall since the incident.
Man fatally shot inside tent in south Minneapolis
The second of two deaths confirmed to be homicides in Minneapolis Tuesday resulted in a man in his 40s fatally shot inside a tent. The shooting was reported at 10:25 p.m. near 29th St. W. and Nicollet Ave., where officers found an unresponsive man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds inside a tent.
2 taken to hospital after Burnsville apartment fire
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Two people were transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m. Residents were evacuated and cared for by crews on the scene. Two people were transported to the hospital for additional medical care.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul teen charged with fatally shooting 15-year-old on downtown Minneapolis rail platform
A St. Paul teenager was charged Thursday with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy at a downtown Minneapolis light-rail transit station Tuesday as the unarmed victim had both hands raised. Tashawn C. Powell, 17, was charged in Hennepin County District Court by juvenile petition, which noted that prosecutors...
St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets
EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Comments / 3