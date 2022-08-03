ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Oreo Rushes in Fall with the Return of Pumpkin Spice Cookies

By Sabrina Weiss
People
People
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on people.com

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
People

Meghan Markle Tipped Off Oprah to This Latte Kit — Which You Can Get on Sale Right Now

Most of us may never get the chance to grab a cup of coffee with Oprah, but enjoying her favorite latte each morning gets us a little closer. Clevr Blends' Oat Milk Lattes — The Starter Kit, specifically — landed on the prestigious "Oprah's Favorite Things" list in 2021, where the media mogul revealed she drinks one of the sugar-free, dairy-free lattes every single day. While Oprah always has a few big-ticket items on her list, this choice is on the more affordable side — even more so now that it's now on sale.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

298K+
Followers
48K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy