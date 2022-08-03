Oreo Rushes in Fall with the Return of Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Read on people.com
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
A Starbucks barista quit her job after her manager asked her to reschedule putting down her family dog so she wouldn't miss her shift
"I can't reschedule when I put my dog down for Starbucks," Auralee Smith, who worked at the company for over two years, told her boss in a text.
This 'Flattering' Flowy Blouse Can be Paired with Anything, and It's on Sale Right Now in Multiple Colors
Although fall is around the corner, it sure doesn't feel like it — so you may be looking to pair your trendy wide-leg jeans with long sleeve tops that offer extra air flow. Amazon shoppers can't stop buying this flowy V-neck blouse that offers great coverage, but is super lightweight and airy.
Chef Akira Back Dishes on the 'Super Advanced' Entrée Elon Musk Orders at His Restaurant
Chef Akira Back loves to put a spin on his Asian-fusion dishes for all the famous faces who walk through his restaurant's doors, but Elon Musk in particular has an order to match his eccentric personality. "When people visit my restaurants around the world it is very exciting," Back shares...
Meghan Markle Tipped Off Oprah to This Latte Kit — Which You Can Get on Sale Right Now
Most of us may never get the chance to grab a cup of coffee with Oprah, but enjoying her favorite latte each morning gets us a little closer. Clevr Blends' Oat Milk Lattes — The Starter Kit, specifically — landed on the prestigious "Oprah's Favorite Things" list in 2021, where the media mogul revealed she drinks one of the sugar-free, dairy-free lattes every single day. While Oprah always has a few big-ticket items on her list, this choice is on the more affordable side — even more so now that it's now on sale.
All the Back to School Gear Kids Needs to Start the Year Off in Style
Available in alien or pizza shapes, this battery pack and micro USB cord keep gadgets charged on the go. This fuzzy holder clips onto a backpack and fits a 1-oz. hand sanitizer, like Bath & Body Works' PocketBacs (5 for $8). Buy it! Pomeranian Pom, $10; bathandbodyworks.com. To-Go Drinks. The...
These Clear Scratching Shields Prevent Cats from Ruining Furniture, and They're on Sale for $14 at Amazon
Since the practice of declawing cats is illegal in some parts of the country and is being phased out of some veterinary school curriculum, it's time to find a new way to protect your furniture that makes you and your cat happy. That's where the Stelucca Amazing Shields come in...
Jennifer Garner Sported a New Style from Her Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand — Get Her Exact Pair at Amazon
Jennifer Garner always delivers when it comes to laid-back looks that are so easy to recreate. She is often spotted sporting sneakers when out and about, and the actress was seen wearing an eye-catching new color option of a style she's returned to again and again. And we found the exact pair available at Amazon that is still in stock.
