The Daily Money: Georgia residents can claim embryos on taxes; meet the newest meme stock

The fallout from the reversal of Roe v. Wade continues: Georgia's revenue department has just announced that a taxpayer who "has an unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat" after July 20 can claim the embryo as a dependent on their 2022 state taxes . Each embryo will be worth a tax deduction of $3,000.

And if you've heard of pharmacists at Walgreens or CVS refusing to fill birth control prescriptions because they have a moral objection and wondered if that's legal, the short answer is yes .

"Under Title VII and under the caselaw as developed by the Supreme Court and the lower courts, there is an obligation by the employer to provide a reasonable accommodation" for bona fide religious belief," said Merrick Rossein, a professor at City University of New York School of Law.

The situation, Rossein said, might get more dicey in rural areas where it could be harder to find another pharmacist. And there's a fair amount of wiggle room in what "reasonable accommodation" means. But Rossein and other experts say it's more likely a question of when – not if – the Supreme Court will move the law further in favor of religious freedom and religious accommodation.

Meet the new meme stock: AMTD Digital stock surged more than 100% Tuesday.

Rejoice, Taco Bell fans: Mexican Pizza is back to stay starting Sept. 15.

'Yeezy Day' 2022: Sale on new shoes continues through Wednesday.

Robinhood layoffs: Investment site cuts 23% of staff as fewer people trade.

State tax holiday calendar: See when you can save on school supplies.

As recession concerns grow, consider these silver linings

After two straight negative quarters, the economy now has entered what many observers consider recession territory . But will you suffer financially as a result? Not necessarily, as recessions help to ease inflationary pressures and other imbalances, laying the seeds for future growth. And while few people welcome economic downturns, but there are a few potential silver linings :

Job losses might not be severe. Coming off today’s low jobless levels, at a time when millions of Americans don’t want or need to work, we may see less than the usual amount of hand-wringing.

Coming off today’s low jobless levels, at a time when millions of Americans don’t want or need to work, we may see less than the usual amount of hand-wringing. Money will keep flowing in. Social Security and pension recipients will continue to receive their benefits and the vast majority of workers will remain employed.

Social Security and pension recipients will continue to receive their benefits and the vast majority of workers will remain employed. Prices will stabilize and possibly drop. A recession also would likely put a damper on inflation. This is, after all, the main objective of recent Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes . It may already be working: Gas prices dropped 14% over the six weeks through July 22.

A recession also would likely put a damper on inflation. This is, after all, the main objective of recent Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes . It may already be working: Gas prices dropped 14% over the six weeks through July 22. Asset prices will fall, then rebound. Stock prices invariably make up more ground following recessions than they lose – usually, a lot more. And they start advancing before the storm clouds lift.

