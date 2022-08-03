Read on www.zacks.com
What's in Store for American International's (AIG) Q2 Earnings?
AIG - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.23 per share, which indicates a decline of 19.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Meanwhile, our estimate suggests earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 in the to-be-reported quarter.
HighPeak (HPK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
HPK - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2022 earnings results on Aug 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the independent oil and natural gas company’s earnings of 32 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. In the trailing four quarters, HighPeak’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missed the same thrice, the average negative surprise being 16%. This is depicted in the graph below:
5 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Results Next Week
TTWO - Free Report) , Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (. CELH - Free Report) , Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (. As of Aug 4, before the opening bell, 410 companies within the S&P 500 Index reported their financial numbers. Total earnings of these companies are up 7.8% year over year on 14.8% higher revenues, with 77.3% beating EPS estimates and 68.8% beating revenue estimates.
Will Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
EVBN - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
Expedia (EXPE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
EXPE - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.04 billion, suggesting growth of 44.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.57 per share, which has...
Magnolia (MGY) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat
MGY - Free Report) reported a second-quarter adjusted net income of $1.10 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 but improving from the year-ago quarter’s bottom line of 56 cents. This year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be primarily attributed to a surge in commodity prices...
MasTec (MTZ) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this utility contractor would post...
Lamar (LAMR) Q2 AFFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
LAMR - Free Report) gained 1.07% during Wednesday’s regular trading session after this REIT reported a 10.9% year-over-year jump in second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share to $1.94. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Results reflect solid recovery in the U.S. advertising market...
TreeHouse Foods (THS) Lined Up for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note
THS - Free Report) is likely to report an increase in the top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,102 million, suggesting a rise of 10% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Papa John's (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Stock Down
PZZA - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped nearly 3% during trading hours on Aug 4. Negative...
Post Holdings (POST) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y
POST - Free Report) reported robust third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and the bottom line improved year over year and came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflect solid pricing actions across the business and the recovery of volume demand in the Foodservice segment, mitigated by raw...
Sally Beauty's (SBH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y
SBH - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line missing the same. Both, net sales and earnings declined year over year. During the quarter, management witnessed pressure on net sales as inflation and supply-chain-related challenges persisted. That...
Ventas' (VTR) Q2 FFO Meets, Revenues Up Y/Y, SHOP NOI Rises
VTR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 72 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was a cent lower than the prior-year quarter’s tally. VTR clocked in revenues of $1.02 billion in the second quarter, increasing 11.3% year...
Aptiv's (APTV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y
APTV - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.5% and declined 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was hurt by the adverse impacts of pandemic lockdowns in China, continued global inflationary pressures and the worldwide semiconductor shortage.
Westlake's (WLK) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
WLK - Free Report) logged a profit of $858 million or $6.60 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $522 million or $4.04 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 per share. Sales climbed 57% year over...
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SE - Free Report) closed at $87.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
SunPower (SPWR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SPWR - Free Report) share price increased 4.9% since its earnings release on Aug 2, 2022. The company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share. The bottom line marked a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 7 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
RGA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $5.78 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 112.5%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 44.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of 16 cents per share on adjusted operating...
Huntsman's (HUN) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q2
HUN - Free Report) recorded profits of $242 million or $1.10 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $172 million or 70 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.28 in the reported quarter from 86 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.
TimkenSteel (TMST) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
TMST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.01%. A...
