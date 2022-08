A $6.75 million Montana ranch that's neighbors with Kelly Clarkson just hit the market — check it out

Hall and Hall

This $6.75 million ranch neighboring Kelly Clarkson's Montana home just hit the market.

The current owners, originally from the UK and Kenya, spoke to Insider about the unique listing.

They built the five-bedroom home using logs salvaged from a wildfire in Oregon — check it out.

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Hall and Hall

Want to be Kelly Clarkson's neighbor? Look no further than the Kokopelli ranch in Montana, a 400-acre property that recently hit the market for $6.75 million.The custom log home overlooks the Rocky Mountains and the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness, located 20 minutes from the historic town of Philipsburg.The current owners, Liz and Richard Willett, are originally from the UK and Kenya. They moved out to Montana full-time in 1997 after visiting the state frequently.Before building the home, they camped out in various locations across the property to track down the best views of the sunrise and sunset, Liz told Insider.The 5-bedroom home is constructed from logs salvaged from a wildfire in Oregon, she said, because they didn't want to cut down any living trees.The home is perfect for "somebody that really loves the mountains, loves the land, and likes to entertain," she told Insider. "This is quite a decent-sized house."Without further ado, let's take a look inside the 7,700 square foot space ... starting with the living room.Next up is the luxury kitchen ...... complete with this cozy breakfast nook ...... and a formal dining area.The interior was "painstakingly" designed to capture the views "from virtually every location in the home," according to the real estate listing.Head upstairs to the library, where you'll find a sculpture of a bald eagle mid-flight made by Oregon artist Paul Stark.The house's wooden sculptures were also made from the logs salvaged from the wildfire, Liz told Insider.The home has five bedrooms, starting with this master suite.The town of Philipsburg has roughly 900 residents and is a "very welcoming and diverse community," Liz said.It has "really all the things you need," she continued, including a "good grocery store and wonderful chocolate shop."The couple has four children, now grown, who frequently stayed at the ranch. They also keep six horses in the two-stall horse barn outside.The house also has 6.5 bathrooms and a three-car garage.Even the bathtub has expansive views of the outdoors.Despite the ranch's remote location, Liz says the small community is tight-knit."Particularly when I visit other towns, I realized how fortunate we are here," she said. "It's just a very nice community, people help each other."Read the original article on Business Insider