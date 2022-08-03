ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

A $6.75 million Montana ranch that's neighbors with Kelly Clarkson just hit the market — check it out

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfPY2_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

  • This $6.75 million ranch neighboring Kelly Clarkson's Montana home just hit the market.
  • The current owners, originally from the UK and Kenya, spoke to Insider about the unique listing.
  • They built the five-bedroom home using logs salvaged from a wildfire in Oregon — check it out.
Want to be Kelly Clarkson's neighbor? Look no further than the Kokopelli ranch in Montana, a 400-acre property that recently hit the market for $6.75 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFlzT_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

The custom log home overlooks the Rocky Mountains and the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness, located 20 minutes from the historic town of Philipsburg.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlEgA_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

The current owners, Liz and Richard Willett, are originally from the UK and Kenya. They moved out to Montana full-time in 1997 after visiting the state frequently.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m404R_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

Before building the home, they camped out in various locations across the property to track down the best views of the sunrise and sunset, Liz told Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRt6D_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

The 5-bedroom home is constructed from logs salvaged from a wildfire in Oregon, she said, because they didn't want to cut down any living trees.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXajX_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

The home is perfect for "somebody that really loves the mountains, loves the land, and likes to entertain," she told Insider. "This is quite a decent-sized house."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAYbO_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

Without further ado, let's take a look inside the 7,700 square foot space ... starting with the living room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpxJa_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

Next up is the luxury kitchen ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHiOs_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

... complete with this cozy breakfast nook ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgwnI_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

... and a formal dining area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdfYV_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

The interior was "painstakingly" designed to capture the views "from virtually every location in the home," according to the real estate listing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fh8FT_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

Head upstairs to the library, where you'll find a sculpture of a bald eagle mid-flight made by Oregon artist Paul Stark.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eD8dy_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

The house's wooden sculptures were also made from the logs salvaged from the wildfire, Liz told Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JO0z2_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

The home has five bedrooms, starting with this master suite.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Axnvu_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

The town of Philipsburg has roughly 900 residents and is a "very welcoming and diverse community," Liz said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ign8_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

It has "really all the things you need," she continued, including a "good grocery store and wonderful chocolate shop."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbZfP_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

The couple has four children, now grown, who frequently stayed at the ranch. They also keep six horses in the two-stall horse barn outside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DREDw_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

The house also has 6.5 bathrooms and a three-car garage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xDh1_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

Even the bathtub has expansive views of the outdoors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6sYs_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

Despite the ranch's remote location, Liz says the small community is tight-knit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTTbD_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

"Particularly when I visit other towns, I realized how fortunate we are here," she said. "It's just a very nice community, people help each other."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357cUI_0h3AjdFE00

Hall and Hall

Read the original article on Business Insider

