Tampa police investigate homicide in Centennial Park

Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation in Centennial Park today.

Police said officers were called to the park at 1800 E. 8th Ave. at 6:53 a.m., where they found a deceased male with “upper body trauma,” the department said in a news release.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that this was not a random incident and the suspect and victim were known to each other,” the news release states. “Detectives are currently working to develop additional leads in the case.”

Police said anyone with information about the case can call them at 813-231-6130.

