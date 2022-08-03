ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, NY

Plan your awesome August at Salina Library

By Jeannine Chubon
 4 days ago
SALINA — Take a look at Salina Library’s fun and free events for adults, kids and teens during the month of August!

Activities for Teens

Oceans of Possibilities Trivia

2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9

Test your ocean trivia and perhaps learn something new. This is our end of Summer Reading celebration. Please register in advance.

Activities for Adults

Salina Trail Walkers: Onondaga Creekwalk

9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

Meet up for a new trail walk each month. Park at Destiny in lot 4-PINK. It’s at the end of the lot off Solar Street where the pedestrian bridge in located. Look for the car with the blue flag. Walk is approximately 1 mile. Rain date is 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

Monday Mysteries

3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8

Join us as we discuss “By Book or By Crook” by Eva Gates.

Croquet

6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8

Don’t let the Bridgertons have all the fun! Join in a game of “pall mall,” or as it’s called today, croquet. Adults of all skill levels are invited to play. Rain date is 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

1-On-1 Crochet Help

3 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 15 and 22

Get individual help with your crochet project or with learning to crochet. Registration is required.

Create! Sea Glass Pendant

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16

Create a summer memento to wear all year. Registration is required.

Sewing Class: Bandanna Bag

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23

Create a bandanna bag with a snap closure using a sewing machine. Registration is required.

Page Turners Book Club

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30

We are reading “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. The club meets in person, but Google Meet is available if requested.

Activities for kids and families

Fun for All Story Time

11 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 10 and 17

Weekly story time for ages 3-6 with stories, rhymes, and songs. For added fun, pick up a monthly Story Time kit, with activities to match our weekly themes. We will be meeting outside, weather permitting. Families/groups are requested to bring a beach towel or picnic blanket.

What Do You Sea?

2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11

Jeff the Magic Man combines interactive storytelling and magical feats into this delightful show. Take home an ocean-themed balloon creation. This performance is our Summer Reading finale!

LEGO® Club

4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17

Do you love LEGOs®? Join us as we build, build, build! For ages 5-12. We will be meeting in our community room, wearing face masks and following COVID precautions. Please register in advance.

Ongoing programs

One-on-One Technology Help

10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Do you need help getting around your laptop or tablet? Would you like to set up an email account? Do you want to download an e-book? Need help searching for and applying for jobs? One-on-one technology help appointments are now available. Appointments last up to 1 hour. Registration is required. Masks are required. This program is supported with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the New York State Library by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

Mah Jongg Club

12 p.m. Tuesdays

Players of all experience levels are welcome to join. National Mah Jongg League rules.

Fika

3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Take a cue from the Swedes and enjoy Fika at Salina Library. Make time to pause and refresh, to socialize and energize. Bring a friend or chat with someone new.

Visit the Events Calendar at salinalibrary.org to register online or call 315-454-4524 for more information. Salina Library is located at 100 Belmont St. in Mattydale.

