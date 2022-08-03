ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeting and Event Highlights for the Week of August 8, 2022

Election Day for the Partisan Primary is Tuesday, August 9th! Polls are open from 7am until 8pm. You can find your polling place at the City Clerk's voting website. A few polling places have changed since the last election. You should have gotten a postcard if your polling location has changed, but it's always helpful to just check. If you've moved, you can register at the polls on Tuesday - you'll need to bring documents for proof of residency.
City of Madison Wisconsin

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 5:10am, Madison Police were dispatched to a traffic crash involving a single motor vehicle and pedestrian. This crash occurred on westbound USH 12, near Agriculture Dr. Unfortunately the pedestrian involved in the crash succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the motor vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.
