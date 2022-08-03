Election Day for the Partisan Primary is Tuesday, August 9th! Polls are open from 7am until 8pm. You can find your polling place at the City Clerk's voting website. A few polling places have changed since the last election. You should have gotten a postcard if your polling location has changed, but it's always helpful to just check. If you've moved, you can register at the polls on Tuesday - you'll need to bring documents for proof of residency.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO