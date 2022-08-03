ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines

9NEWS
9NEWS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.9news.com

Comments / 7

Related
Westword

Colorado Progressives Celebrate Victories at National Conference in Denver

Taking the mic at the Local Progress national meet-up at the Colorado Convention Center on August 5, Denver City Councilmember Robin Kniech highlighted some regressive moments in Colorado's recent history with the progressive politicians, advocates and government workers who'd gathered there. "In 1992, Colorado was dubbed the 'Hate State' because...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Recount is over; Tina Peters' primary loss stands

DENVER — A recount confirmed what Colorado already knew: Tina Peters lost in the Republican Secretary of State primary race. All 64 counties finished their recount by the deadline, Aug. 4. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office released official numbers Thursday afternoon. Peters gained 13 votes in the recount...
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
El Paso County, CO
Elections
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Denver, CO
El Paso County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Elections
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Deputy killed in southern Colorado shooting

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a deputy was killed in a shooting in Security Sunday. The shooting happened on Ponderosa Drive in Security, which is south of Colorado Springs. The sheriff's office said SWAT operator Andrew Peery, 39, was killed. He leaves behind a wife and two children, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Westword

Why John Pacheaco Police Shooting Is Primed to Make Colorado Legal History

The tragic story of John Pacheaco, who died on Halloween 2020 after two Glendale Police Department officers, Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips, repeatedly shot into his vehicle, is on track to make Colorado legal history as the first case to be tried under reform legislation that allows law enforcement officials to be held personally liable for wrongful death.
GLENDALE, CO
David Heitz

Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health. That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Jena Griswold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Election Local#Dominion#Electronic Voting#Politics Courts#Politics State#Election State#Republican#State S Office#Roku
Westword

Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore Has Some Sick Ink on Her Arms

In the run-up to Mayor Michael Hancock's final State of the City address on July 18, Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, who would be introducing Hancock at the podium, asked her husband, Scott, whether she should wear a sleeveless outfit. "Is it going to be disrespectful?" she recalls asking her husband, who...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
9NEWS

Denver sidewalks are on the ballot in November

DENVER — It's no secret that sidewalks in Denver can be improved, and now Denver Elections announced the Denver Deserves Sidewalks initiative has enough votes to take this issue to the ballot on November 8 in this year's general election. However, the proposal for new sidewalks means that annual...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy