Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines

The State of the Streets: A conversation with Police Chief Pazen
We all know about the State of the Union address our president delivers to Congress every year. Our governor does multiple State of the State speeches around Colorado, and Denver hosts several State of the City events, including one just last Thursday sponsored by the Denver Chamber of Commerce. All...
Colorado Progressives Celebrate Victories at National Conference in Denver
Taking the mic at the Local Progress national meet-up at the Colorado Convention Center on August 5, Denver City Councilmember Robin Kniech highlighted some regressive moments in Colorado's recent history with the progressive politicians, advocates and government workers who'd gathered there. "In 1992, Colorado was dubbed the 'Hate State' because...
Recount is over; Tina Peters' primary loss stands
DENVER — A recount confirmed what Colorado already knew: Tina Peters lost in the Republican Secretary of State primary race. All 64 counties finished their recount by the deadline, Aug. 4. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office released official numbers Thursday afternoon. Peters gained 13 votes in the recount...
Colorado man indicted, accused of threatening members of Congress
A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday after he was indicted on 12 federal counts for allegedly threatening members of Congress and their family members between last November and January.
Deputy killed in southern Colorado shooting
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a deputy was killed in a shooting in Security Sunday. The shooting happened on Ponderosa Drive in Security, which is south of Colorado Springs. The sheriff's office said SWAT operator Andrew Peery, 39, was killed. He leaves behind a wife and two children, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said.
Republican recount candidates in second lawsuit want Denver judge to halt process
A group of Republican candidates for state and local offices, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost their Colorado primary elections in June are asking a court to halt a ballot recount process that they paid to initiate. The group, members of the Colorado Recount Coalition, filed a lawsuit...
Why John Pacheaco Police Shooting Is Primed to Make Colorado Legal History
The tragic story of John Pacheaco, who died on Halloween 2020 after two Glendale Police Department officers, Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips, repeatedly shot into his vehicle, is on track to make Colorado legal history as the first case to be tried under reform legislation that allows law enforcement officials to be held personally liable for wrongful death.
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver
(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health. That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.
Tina Peters, GOP candidates sue to stop recount, alleging El Paso County uses 'unreliable' voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
Police believe threats made towards local community college was "doxing"
Multiple community colleges in the Denver metro area were closed or put on lockout on Friday morning as authorities investigated a potential threat that appears to have been a form of doxing. The threats were made towards Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, Front Range...
Cold case: Who murdered Dawn DeHerrera 19 years ago?
The Denver Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to find out who murdered Dawn DeHerrera after she was found dead on Jan. 2, 2003.
Some Marshall Fire survivors face delay accessing donated rebuilding funds
SUPERIOR, Colo. — Survivors of the Marshall Fire said they haven't received any response from a county program designed to connect them with resources -- including donated rebuilding funds -- two weeks after the recovery navigation service opened. Meeting with a Boulder County recovery navigator is the only way...
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
7 dead in 6 separate Front Range crashes over weekend
It was a deadly weekend on Colorado roads and highways as seven people were killed and multiple people injured in six separate crashes.
Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore Has Some Sick Ink on Her Arms
In the run-up to Mayor Michael Hancock's final State of the City address on July 18, Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, who would be introducing Hancock at the podium, asked her husband, Scott, whether she should wear a sleeveless outfit. "Is it going to be disrespectful?" she recalls asking her husband, who...
'You're really in a pressure cooker': Denver sees exodus of longtime police chiefs
DENVER — Nine chiefs of police, accounting for 63 years of cumulative service leading police departments across metro Denver, have left the job in just the last year. The reasons run the gamut — from retirement to resignation to termination — and cover communities big and small, from Aurora and Lakewood to Golden and Morrison.
Denver sidewalks are on the ballot in November
DENVER — It's no secret that sidewalks in Denver can be improved, and now Denver Elections announced the Denver Deserves Sidewalks initiative has enough votes to take this issue to the ballot on November 8 in this year's general election. However, the proposal for new sidewalks means that annual...
Here’s where people have been going when they can’t afford Denver anymore (or just want out)
At his final State of the City address last month, Mayor Michael Hancock described to Denverites a city recovering from a pandemic recession, one moving towards a just future when residents are not displaced by an unaffordable market and can live without worrying about safety. That he touched on those...
Nearly a dozen people rescued in Denver during Sunday's flash flood
As a result, a traffic nightmare unfolded on I-70 stranding drivers for hours. The Denver Fire Department also reported multiple rescues.
