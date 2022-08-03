FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation

You better believe it. And, it could well be a sign of shifting ground in many areas ahead. Though one would generally associate the Midwest more with tornadoes than with earthquakes, Tuesday’s referendum on abortion rights in the Sunflower State was earth-rattling by any measure. The question, which would have allowed the Kansas legislature to pass abortion restrictions because the state’s constitution does not explicitly guarantee a right to abortion, went down to defeat by nearly 20 percentage points.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO