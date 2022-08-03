Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc.’s board of trustees will meet in both regular and executive sessions on Thursday

Lois A. Staggs, 79, of Bedford, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. Born November 7, 1942, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Robert and Lois (Strunk) Stannard. She married Kenneth D. Staggs on September 14, 1957, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2016. She was a homemaker and member of the Peerless Pentecostal Church. She loved attending church, sewing, and baking cakes.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO