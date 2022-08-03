Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc.’s board of trustees will meet in both regular and executive sessions on Thursday

Read on www.wbiw.com
The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a special session on Monday
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a special session on Monday, August 8th at 4:30 p.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street. On the agenda:. Call To Order. New Business. Receiving And Opening; And Acceptance...
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10th. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers room 115 at the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. Chairing the meeting will be Council...
Bloomington Common Council works session scheduled for today has been canceled
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Office of the Common Council has canceled the work session scheduled for today, Friday, August 5, 2022. The meeting was to begin at noon.
Four people have filed for the NLCS Board of Trustees
LAWRENCE CO. – Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees. No one has filed for the Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees. Candidates interested in filing for the upcoming school board races for NLCS, and Mitchell Community Schools can now file. Positions that...
Register to attend Becky Skillman Leadership Institute
BEDFORD – The Becky Skillman Leadership Institute was started to encourage leaders to aim higher, inspire others, maximize their potential, and express leadership in its truest form – through service. Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at...
Mills Pool closes for the season; Griffy Lake Nature Preserve is celebrated, and 17th Street reopens to two-way traffic
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
Odon VFW 9627 and Auxiliary to host 7th Annual Cancer Ride
ODON – Odon VFW Post 9627 and Auxiliary will hold their 7th Annual Cancer Ride on September 17, 2022. Registration will run from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., followed by the pre-ride informational meeting. The ride will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 pm and will begin and...
Scouts Night will be held on Thursday, August 18th
BEDFORD – Learn all about joining Boys Scouts during the Hoosier Trails Council Join Scouts Night. Boys and girls in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade looking for adventure and fun are invited to join Cub Scouts in Lawrence County on Thursday, August 18th. Scheduled at various locations, signups will...
Obituary: Kyle Danell Hackney
May 6, 1969 – August 3, 2022. Kyle Danell Hackney, 53, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Vincent-Dunn Hospital. She was born in Bedford on May 6, 1969, to LaVerne and Gardell (Perry) Hackney. She was employed at Jay-C Foods in Bedford and was a BNL High School graduate class of 1987.
Obituary: Mildred Louise Barnett
Mildred Louise Barnett, 96, of Bedford, died at 5:08 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born October 2, 1925, in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Homer and Mabel (Baker) Cummings. Mildred married Walter Barnett on October 18, 1941, and he preceded her in death on November 7, 1998.
Obituary: Miranda Nicole Houston
Miranda Nicole Houston, 29, of Mitchell passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:07 p.m. at her home. She was born in Bedford on August 19, 1998, to Sondra (Gaddis) Robbins of Orange County and Tony Houston of Bedford. She is survived by her parents, Sondra (Mike) Robbins, and...
Obituary: Lois A. Staggs
Lois A. Staggs, 79, of Bedford, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. Born November 7, 1942, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Robert and Lois (Strunk) Stannard. She married Kenneth D. Staggs on September 14, 1957, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2016. She was a homemaker and member of the Peerless Pentecostal Church. She loved attending church, sewing, and baking cakes.
Police Log: August 5, 2022
2:16 a.m. Travis Hillenburg, 43, Bedford, possession of meth. 12:01 a.m. Runaway juvenile reported in the 1700 block of 25th Street. 12:11 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at 14th and H streets. 12:36 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Murray Park. 2:16 a.m. Traffic stop at L...
Obituary: Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield
Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield of Oolitic was born on November 21, 1957, and passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2022. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Tedrow Graham Conrad & step-father, Jackie Conrad.
Statewide Silver alert declared for missing Jackson County teen
BROWNSTOWN – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Jackson County teen. The Jackson County Sheriff Department is investigating the disappearance of Nicholai Schrader, a 16-year-old white male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 105 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood and red lettering on the front, a black shirt, and jeans.
Obituary: Charles Lambert Beacher
Charles Lambert Beacher, 67, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospice House. Born December 4, 1954, in Oolitic, he was the son of Charles and Bernice (Holt) Beacher. He married Donna Lucille Hardman on July 30, 1976, and she preceded him in death on January 22, 2012.
Obituary: Lennie J. Dumond
Lennie J. Dumond, 70, of Williams passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at IU Health Hospital in Bloomington. Born on October 24, 1951, he was the son of Raymond and Mary Frances (Tolbert) Dumond. Lennie worked at Mitchell Feed & Grain, retired from the Indiana State Highway Department, and farmed. He was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1970 and had attended the Church of Christ. He was on the Cemetery Board at Port Williams Cemetery.
BNL wins Washington Invitational title
MONTGOMERY – Bedford North Lawrence added more hardware to its trophy case, winning the Washington Invitational at Country Oaks during girls high school golf action on Saturday afternoon. The Stars survived a six-hour round in the heat and humidity to post a team score of 335 (on the course...
Bloomington woman arrested after police find children with no food and unsuitable living conditions
BLOOMINGTON — A child’s text to her dad about being hungry resulted in a welfare check, uncovering living conditions that led to a call to child protective services and the woman’s arrest. WBIW news is withholding the defendant’s name in this case to protect the children’s identities....
105-year-old Navy veteran recalls World War II, life in the WAVES
SPENCER – Hellen Eloise Holder Guthrie was a 24-year-old working as a secretary at a law firm when a pair of Navy recruiters shared just how exciting life as a sailor could be. So, in August 1943 the Spencer, Ind., native joined the W.A.V.E.S (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency...
