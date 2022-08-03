How TikTok Challenges May Be Targeting Teens With Unhealthy Food

Read on www.mashed.com
Related
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Why Beyond Meat May Be In Financial Trouble
As any longtime vegetarian might tell you, veggie burgers have been around for a long time. And while that may be true, most vegetarians — and meat eaters — would agree that these burgers didn't come close to tasting like the real thing until plant-based products like Beyond Meat.
The Biggest Scandal To Hit Steak 'N Shake
In the restaurant world, businesses are quite lucky if they never face a scandal of some sort. You may have heard of the McDonald's hot coffee incident, where a 79-year-old woman sued — and won — due to severe burns caused by a cup of hot coffee (via The Poole Law Group). Or the time John Schnatter of Papa John's used a racial slur on a conference call, leading to his resignation, per Forbes. One scandal took place in Europe when traces of horse meat were found in Burger King's patties, according to USA Today. The patties were purchased from an Irish meat supplier called Silvercrest Foods. After this breakthrough, Burger King dropped the supplier and discontinued the use of its meat.
People Are Melting Like Butter Over The 'Corn Kid'
When you're young, discovering your favorite foods can be a truly magical experience. It can be like an entire new world has opened up to you, and you just want to re-live the experience of eating whatever it is that hits your taste buds in just the right way. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's How Drinking Habits Have Changed With Inflation
While Hank Williams Jr. might have sung about "A Tear in My Beer," inflation is making it a reality for many Americans. Although rising food costs, fears of a recession, and a myriad of economic woes have caused strife for consumers, it hasn't eliminated budgets for beer. In fact, for those who prefer to toast with an alcoholic beverage, the outlook might have a few more bubbles rising to the top.
What Happened To Pan's Mushroom Jerky After Shark Tank?
Stepping foot in front of the investors on ABC's "Shark Tank" takes a lot of courage; even if you make a deal on the show, there's a chance it won't carry through in the end (via The Motley Fool). Investor Robert Herjavec spoke to Motley Fool's podcast, "Industry Focus: Financials," to give insight on the actual statistics. "It changes from year to year, but I'll give you a macro view. In general, probably about 50% of the deals close ... As the show goes on, the reason they don't close has changed."
The Recalled Food A New Lawsuit Is Blaming For A Pregnancy Loss
When family planning yields a hoped-for pregnancy, there's so much joy in the air that even mild morning sickness or an inconvenient craving may not do much to dampen your vibe. Same with having to abstain from whatever foods modern obstetrics professionals are advising pregnant women to avoid in 2022 (via Mayo Clinic). If only doing everything right could insulate you from forces outside your control.
What Happened To Baby's Badass Burgers After Shark Tank?
Baby's Badass Burgers started back in 2009 with one food truck, per the LA Times. Erica Cohen, an experienced restaurateur, and Lori Barbera, an event planner, decided to go into business together as they both shared a passion for burgers (via Baby's Badass Burgers). The website describes Baby's Badass Burgers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Space Hoax Involving A Spanish Sausage Has The Internet In Stitches
Scientists may not get excited by the same stuff regular people do. But when something happens to get them going, they do what anyone would do: go on social media to share what they've learned. Such was the case with French scientist Etienne Klein took to Twitter to share what...
Mashed
140K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 1