How TikTok Challenges May Be Targeting Teens With Unhealthy Food

In the restaurant world, businesses are quite lucky if they never face a scandal of some sort. You may have heard of the McDonald's hot coffee incident, where a 79-year-old woman sued — and won — due to severe burns caused by a cup of hot coffee (via The Poole Law Group). Or the time John Schnatter of Papa John's used a racial slur on a conference call, leading to his resignation, per Forbes. One scandal took place in Europe when traces of horse meat were found in Burger King's patties, according to USA Today. The patties were purchased from an Irish meat supplier called Silvercrest Foods. After this breakthrough, Burger King dropped the supplier and discontinued the use of its meat.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO