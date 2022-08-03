Visit Olympia, Washington in 24-hours. Ever find yourself with a delay at Sea Tac Airport and don’t feel like going to Seattle? Olympia is only an hour away from the airport. This adorable town is like a time capsule. Couples can be seen out walking their dogs after dinner, everyone coming out for the kids’ baseball games. There are also day trips and a popular farmers market.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO