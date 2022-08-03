Read on www.kxro.com
Early primary election results show some clear winners
Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
Early results are in for key WA state Senate race between Young, Randall, Crissman
Early results Tuesday night showed Emily Randall leading in Washington’s 26th Legislative District race for state Senate. Incumbent Emily Randall had 16,541 votes (53 percent), according to the Secretary of State’s office website. Jesse L. Young had 13,215 (43 percent). David Crissman was trailing with 1,247 votes (4 percent).
Key Results From Washington Primaries as Control of Legislature Hangs in the Balance
In a crucial race south of Seattle that could determine the balance of power in Olympia, Republican Bill Boyce is poised to advance to the general election. He'll face either Satwinder Kaur or Claudia Kauffman, one of two Democrats running to keep the seat blue following Sen. Mona Das' exit, who are virtually tied for second place.
Dori: Tim Eyman’s ‘ultimate revenge’ against WA AG ‘is my continued political activism’
Tim Eyman has been forced to sell his Mukilteo home as financial restitution for more than $5.6 million in penalties and legal fees after a Thurston County judge’s finding that the political activist failed to report campaign contributions to the Public Disclosure Commission. “The fact that [Ferguson] would gloat...
Lewis County Announces New Location for Animal Shelter
Lewis County officials have announced that they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will be paying $960,000 for the property. Currently, the Lewis...
Funny Washington State Town Name Has Residents Giggling and Visitors Puzzled
Town names can sometimes be tough to pronounce. I heard the local newscaster mess up Naches and who hasn't messed up Touchet before?. I think we are all guilty of mispronouncing some of Washington State's more unusual town names. What's The Name Origin Of One Of Washington's Most Unusual Towns?
Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10
Summertime is filled with seasonal festivities. Some kids go off to camp. Some families travel to coastal beaches or favorite camping grounds. Some even get a thrill when it gets time to dust off the air conditioner to stay cool. Regardless of what is going on, summer is the most...
With Fatal Disease Reported Nearby, Rabbits Will Not Be Allowed at the Southwest Washington Fair
One week after news of the Southwest Washington Fair staff decision to not host poultry in order to prevent spread of bird flu, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director Connie Riker made a similar announcement regarding rabbit exhibits this week. “I am sad to announce that we will not be...
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
Olympia, Washington In 24-Hours
Visit Olympia, Washington in 24-hours. Ever find yourself with a delay at Sea Tac Airport and don’t feel like going to Seattle? Olympia is only an hour away from the airport. This adorable town is like a time capsule. Couples can be seen out walking their dogs after dinner, everyone coming out for the kids’ baseball games. There are also day trips and a popular farmers market.
Death Notices: Aug. 2, 2022
• CLIFFORD C. FRIDLEY, 69, Centralia, died July 26 in Tacoma. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • MILDRED E. LEHMAN, 92, Centralia, died at her residence in Centralia July 27. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Mountain View Cemetery, Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
Attorneys argue for the release of Grays Harbor County man sentenced to life as a teen
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Brian Bassett was 16 years old when he was convicted of killing his parents and brother in 1995. In a Grays Harbor County courtroom Thursday, Bassett’s attorney argued he’s a poster child for rehabilitation and called for his release. “[Bassett] committed an...
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
Sirens: Rape Reported; Man Knocked Unconscious; Cash, Silver Stolen; Trespassing
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3. • A physical dispute between a man and a woman in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported just before 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 3. No arrests were made.
Tumwater man allegedly runs over skateboard, narrowly misses skater
A Tumwater man allegedly became upset at a drive-thru customer on an electric skateboard and then ran over the device, narrowly missing the skater. Douglas Daryl Nedrow Jr., 55, was arrested on July 28, a day after police received a report of a malicious mischief incident at Capitol Perks Espresso on Capitol Boulevard.
Multiple felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly stole from store, swung knife at employees
An Olympia man was charged with multiple felonies and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly stealing from a grocery store and swinging a knife at employees who attempted to stop him. Javier Mendoza, 28, was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, and...
