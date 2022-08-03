ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
thejoltnews.com

Early primary election results show some clear winners

Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
County
Grays Harbor County, WA
City
Elma, WA
Grays Harbor County, WA
Government
Chronicle

Lewis County Announces New Location for Animal Shelter

Lewis County officials have announced that they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will be paying $960,000 for the property. Currently, the Lewis...
northcoastnews.com

Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10

Summertime is filled with seasonal festivities. Some kids go off to camp. Some families travel to coastal beaches or favorite camping grounds. Some even get a thrill when it gets time to dust off the air conditioner to stay cool. Regardless of what is going on, summer is the most...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chapman
Person
Derek Kilmer
travelnoire.com

Olympia, Washington In 24-Hours

Visit Olympia, Washington in 24-hours. Ever find yourself with a delay at Sea Tac Airport and don’t feel like going to Seattle? Olympia is only an hour away from the airport. This adorable town is like a time capsule. Couples can be seen out walking their dogs after dinner, everyone coming out for the kids’ baseball games. There are also day trips and a popular farmers market.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Aug. 2, 2022

• CLIFFORD C. FRIDLEY, 69, Centralia, died July 26 in Tacoma. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • MILDRED E. LEHMAN, 92, Centralia, died at her residence in Centralia July 27. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Mountain View Cemetery, Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
CENTRALIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Election Local#Republican Primary#Incumbents
MyNorthwest

The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
LACEY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater man allegedly runs over skateboard, narrowly misses skater

A Tumwater man allegedly became upset at a drive-thru customer on an electric skateboard and then ran over the device, narrowly missing the skater. Douglas Daryl Nedrow Jr., 55, was arrested on July 28, a day after police received a report of a malicious mischief incident at Capitol Perks Espresso on Capitol Boulevard.
TUMWATER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy