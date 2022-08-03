ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

QuadCities.com

Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Brantley Gilbert Hits The Stage TONIGHT At Iowa’s Mississippi Valley Fair!

Brantley Gilbert will be hitting the main stage at 8 tonight at the Mississippi Valley Fair!. The fairgrounds are located at 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. With back-to-back Platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert’s music has been shared, covered and adopted as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world. The Georgia native who started as the defiant life-of-the-party can still go ‘til sunrise, but he’s also emerged as something far greater: the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand. They call themselves the BG Nation, and when the BG Nation watches Gilbert on a stage, they don’t just see a star. They see themselves.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Meet Our New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Bullador!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are proud to present “A Day in the Life of Bullador”On Friday, July 15th we launched an Adoption Campaign into the life of our longest resident, Bullador.
MILAN, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes for CHIPS and Science Act to Lower Families’ Costs

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted to pass historic, bipartisan legislation to address inflation, strengthen Illinois families’ financial future, boost America’s research advantage and safeguard our economic and national security for generations to come. The CHIPS and Science Act will deliver a powerful investment in America’s global competitiveness –...
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Bar-B-QC Heats Up Davenport September 9-10

The second annual Bar-B-QC heats up September 9 and 10!. The festivities will include tastefully unique barbecue from local and national vendors. While you savoring the barbeque , your ears will be delighted by live music that will flow throughout the event!. Admission is $5 at the door. Proceeds from...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

There’s Lots Of Fun To Be Had In Illinois And Iowa In Our New FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s Fun10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Davenport’s Raccoon Motel Hosting Low Cut Connie TONIGHT!

For a show you won’t quickly forget, Low Cut Connie is coming to Davenport’s Raccoon Motel at 10 p.m. Aug. 3!. Over the pandemic the band kept busy with their acclaimed livestream show Tough Cookies (see The New Yorker, NPR’s All Things Considered, Bloomberg, Tablet Magazine, The Philadelphia Inquirer), and in May 2021, released a new album to commemorate it called Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa Library Hosting Pop Art Collage Workshop In LeClaire

The Modern Pop Art Experience Collage Workshop will be held Monday, August 1 @ 4:00 – 6:00pm at LeClaire Fire Station Community Room 201 N. 15th Street, LeClaire. FREE, pre-registration suggested but not necessary. The LeClaire Community Library is hosting New York pop artist and author Michael Albert for...
LE CLAIRE, IA
