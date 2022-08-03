Read on www.quadcities.com
Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Quad City Botanical Center Is Allowing Guests To Pay What They Want This Week
The Quad City Botanical Center is allowing guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens August 7-13. By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer. The...
Brantley Gilbert Hits The Stage TONIGHT At Iowa’s Mississippi Valley Fair!
Brantley Gilbert will be hitting the main stage at 8 tonight at the Mississippi Valley Fair!. The fairgrounds are located at 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. With back-to-back Platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert’s music has been shared, covered and adopted as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world. The Georgia native who started as the defiant life-of-the-party can still go ‘til sunrise, but he’s also emerged as something far greater: the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand. They call themselves the BG Nation, and when the BG Nation watches Gilbert on a stage, they don’t just see a star. They see themselves.
Iowa And Illinois Grants Over $700,000 Awarded By Doris & Victor Day Foundation
Tyla Sherwin-Cole, Executive Director of the Doris & Victor Day Foundation announced the Foundation has awarded grants totaling $701,000 for the current grant cycle. The grant awards to Scott and Rock Island County not-for-profit organizations and programs culminates a months-long review process, said Tyla. The directors strive to bring to...
Iowa’s Bix Fest Might Be Fading Away, But There Was A Time When His Jazz Was King
The Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival opens today, running through Sunday at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, and, let’s be honest, it’s got an air of stodgy nostalgia to it. The Bix Fest was once a much bigger deal, an outdoor and indoor festival at a number of...
Quad Cities Youth Music & Arts Festival Comes to Rock Island September 17
QC Rock Academy is partnering with other local youth arts programs for a showcase of the area’s top talent in music, theater, dance, visual arts and more. Dynamic Status Gems (dance group) ……and more TBA. SPONSORS:. Rock Island Parks & Recreation. Quad City Arts. River Music Experience. I-Rock...
Geneseo Christmas Walk Presents A Victorian Walk Throwback This Holiday Season
The 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: A Victorian Walk Throwback. The Victorian Walk returns for one year only as the 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: Victorian Walk Throwback. This year’s logo features the classic Victorian family walking towards the Central Schoolhouse to celebrate Christmas in Geneseo!. Attending the Victorian...
Meet Our New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Bullador!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are proud to present “A Day in the Life of Bullador”On Friday, July 15th we launched an Adoption Campaign into the life of our longest resident, Bullador.
Join the “Campaign for Excellence” and make a difference for Rock Island students
Join the Campaign for Excellence and help Rock Island school students!. The Campaign for Excellence is an annual campaign that involves both individual and business donors which provide financial support to a wide variety of worthwhile activities and programs throughout the entire school district. Grants are made available and awarded...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes for CHIPS and Science Act to Lower Families’ Costs
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted to pass historic, bipartisan legislation to address inflation, strengthen Illinois families’ financial future, boost America’s research advantage and safeguard our economic and national security for generations to come. The CHIPS and Science Act will deliver a powerful investment in America’s global competitiveness –...
Flo Rida And Nelly Coming To Iowa’s Mississippi Valley Fair TONIGHT!
You’re damn right it is! The heat index is over 112!. Plus, Flo Rida and Nelly are playing TONIGHT at the Mississippi Valley Fair at the fairgrounds in Davenport!. Get your fill of fair food, fun, and of course, awesome music and attractions. Coming to the fair are:. Nelly...
Bar-B-QC Heats Up Davenport September 9-10
The second annual Bar-B-QC heats up September 9 and 10!. The festivities will include tastefully unique barbecue from local and national vendors. While you savoring the barbeque , your ears will be delighted by live music that will flow throughout the event!. Admission is $5 at the door. Proceeds from...
There’s Lots Of Fun To Be Had In Illinois And Iowa In Our New FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s Fun10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Moline Artist Jon Burns Presents Paintings Celebrating Moline’s 150th Birthday
Quad-Cities artist Jon Burns is excited to announce “Famous Moliners” from #artofjonburns a series of portraits and small biographical information created for the Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration happening at the end of the month in downtown Moline. Follow the link to read the bios and keep your eyes...
Bix Fest 2022 Kicks Off Today At Davenport’s Rhythm City, Runs Through Weekend
This year’s Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival is August 4th – 6th at Rhythm City Casino Davenport, IA. We have many spectacular bands performing including fan favorites and new additions. Come out and join the fun!. 2022 Bix Jazz Festival Bands:. – Jeff Barnhart’s Ragtime To Swing. –...
Davenport’s Raccoon Motel Hosting Low Cut Connie TONIGHT!
For a show you won’t quickly forget, Low Cut Connie is coming to Davenport’s Raccoon Motel at 10 p.m. Aug. 3!. Over the pandemic the band kept busy with their acclaimed livestream show Tough Cookies (see The New Yorker, NPR’s All Things Considered, Bloomberg, Tablet Magazine, The Philadelphia Inquirer), and in May 2021, released a new album to commemorate it called Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts.
Fire Muster & Lights & Sirens Parade Struts through Davenport October 2
The 8th Annual Fire Muster & Lights & Sirens Parade will be held Sunday, October 2, 2022. This free, family event features a bounce house, Sparky the fire dog, a fire safety house, live music, vendors, and food vendors. The lights and sirens parade will leave Modern Woodman Park at...
Iowa Job Opportunities Knock At New Job Fair Next Monday
IowaWORKS, will host “Opportunity Knocks Monday,” August 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1801A East Kimberly Road, Davenport. The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week. The lineup of employers for August 8 are:. Michelle’s Vocational Placement LLC...
Iowa Library Hosting Pop Art Collage Workshop In LeClaire
The Modern Pop Art Experience Collage Workshop will be held Monday, August 1 @ 4:00 – 6:00pm at LeClaire Fire Station Community Room 201 N. 15th Street, LeClaire. FREE, pre-registration suggested but not necessary. The LeClaire Community Library is hosting New York pop artist and author Michael Albert for...
