Police officer, former NFL player & Buffalo-born Niko Davis promoted to executive director of Buffalo Police Explorers

Read on www.wnypapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Buffalo's poet laureate, who penned poem memorializing Tops mass shooting victims, speaks on community — and personal — healing after reopening and recent threats
"There's no way to emotionally prepare yourself for someone coming into a Black community in your city and just massacring it," Hanesworth said.
Backstreet Boys Member Gives Shoutout to the Buffalo Bills
We're only one month away from the Buffalo Bills kicking off the regular season in Los Angles against the Rams on Thursday Night Football. The game will also open the NFL season and be in front of the entire country. Until then, we have some off-season content to get through,...
BPD investigating shooting on Niagara Street
Buffalo police were called to the 900 block of Niagara Street around 5:50 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
New barbershop opens on Bryant Street in Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new barbershop opened in the Elmwood Village. Folks who stopped by ToneCutz716 on Bryant Street got some free food and entertainment, and they had a chance to get a complimentary haircut. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown helped cut the ribbon and got a fresh trim. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crimestoppers offering reward for information on homicide of Buffalo man
Crimestoppers is offering a $7500 reward for information surrounding the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for killing a Buffalo man.
wutv29.com
Man accused of threatening to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores
Buffalo, N.Y. — A man faces federal charges after he allegedly used Twitter to threaten to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores, following a deadly mass shooting in May. The threats began two days after the May 14 massacre at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo left 10...
WKBW-TV
Other Half Brewing expanding to full taproom and restaurant at Seneca One
BUFFALO (WKBW) — One of the top breweries in the country is set to expand it’s operations in Buffalo. Other Half Brewing Company has signed a 10-year lease with Douglas Development to open a full taproom, restaurant and sports bar in the plaza of Seneca One in Downtown Buffalo.
WIVB
Two shot, one dead on W. Utica St. Thursday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a Thursday night shooting on West Utica Street. The shots rang out just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street, according to Buffalo Police. Two men were shot, the 41-year-old died at the scene, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffalo man arrested after allegedly planning racially motivated shooting
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that a Buffalo man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Black people at several grocery stores in Buffalo.
Nearly 200 UB students receive medical white coats
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly 200 University at Buffalo medical students received their white coats on Friday. 184 students in the class of 2026 of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB took the Oath of Medicine. It’s a symbolic rite of passage shared by medical students across the United States. Of […]
DNA links Amherst man to attempted robbery outside Buffalo casino
Joseph Whitney is being held without bail.
Frontier drops direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers, Cancun
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As part of a national route reorganization, Frontier Airlines will drop its direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers and Cancun, beginning in October. Both were seasonal routes that ran from October to March. At the same time, Frontier – which accounts for 9% of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Accused of Stealing Beer Made Threatening Reference to Tops Market Mass Shooting
BUFFALO, NY – A man accused of shoplifting beer at a convenience store in Buffalo...
Buffalo man indicted on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
Phony Buffalo attorney sentenced to five years probation
Attorney General Letitia James and NYS Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen announced Friday that a phony attorney was sentenced to five years probation in addition to owing thousands in restitution.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
chautauquatoday.com
Resource Center CEO Makes Buffalo Business First Power 200 Women List for Eighth Time
The CEO of the Resource Center (TRC) has once again made a regional business publication's list of one of the most influential female leaders in Western New York. Denise Jones was recently named to Buffalo Business First's "Power 200 Women" list, ranking at number 32. It marks the eighth consecutive year that Jones has made that list. Jones is also no stranger to the publication's annual "Power 250" list; in March, she made that list for the seventh straight year, ranking number 67. In a Facebook post, TRC stated, "We're pleased the selection committee recognized Denise's impact as the leader of our organization and as an influential figure regionally." Jones has been with TRC since 1990, becoming CEO in 2015.
Double shooting kills one in Buffalo
Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street. Read more here:
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
Tonawanda Starbucks workers walk out in protest a shift supervisor's firing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Starbucks workers in Tonawanda walked out in protest for a second straight day after a shift supervisor was fired. A video of the walkout had more than 1.5 million views on social media as of Saturday night. Sam Amato worked with the company for 13 years....
Comments / 1