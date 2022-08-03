Police officer, former NFL player & Buffalo-born Niko Davis promoted to executive director of Buffalo Police Explorers

The CEO of the Resource Center (TRC) has once again made a regional business publication's list of one of the most influential female leaders in Western New York. Denise Jones was recently named to Buffalo Business First's "Power 200 Women" list, ranking at number 32. It marks the eighth consecutive year that Jones has made that list. Jones is also no stranger to the publication's annual "Power 250" list; in March, she made that list for the seventh straight year, ranking number 67. In a Facebook post, TRC stated, "We're pleased the selection committee recognized Denise's impact as the leader of our organization and as an influential figure regionally." Jones has been with TRC since 1990, becoming CEO in 2015.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO