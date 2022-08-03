ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Police officer, former NFL player & Buffalo-born Niko Davis promoted to executive director of Buffalo Police Explorers

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WIVB

Two shot, one dead on W. Utica St. Thursday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a Thursday night shooting on West Utica Street. The shots rang out just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street, according to Buffalo Police. Two men were shot, the 41-year-old died at the scene, and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Nearly 200 UB students receive medical white coats

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly 200 University at Buffalo medical students received their white coats on Friday. 184 students in the class of 2026 of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB took the Oath of Medicine. It’s a symbolic rite of passage shared by medical students across the United States. Of […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man indicted on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Resource Center CEO Makes Buffalo Business First Power 200 Women List for Eighth Time

The CEO of the Resource Center (TRC) has once again made a regional business publication's list of one of the most influential female leaders in Western New York. Denise Jones was recently named to Buffalo Business First's "Power 200 Women" list, ranking at number 32. It marks the eighth consecutive year that Jones has made that list. Jones is also no stranger to the publication's annual "Power 250" list; in March, she made that list for the seventh straight year, ranking number 67. In a Facebook post, TRC stated, "We're pleased the selection committee recognized Denise's impact as the leader of our organization and as an influential figure regionally." Jones has been with TRC since 1990, becoming CEO in 2015.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell

One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
BLASDELL, NY

