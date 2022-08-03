Statement from Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services:. “The Niagara County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Department (the Department of Mental Health) learned that it experienced a single business email compromise of one of its employee’s email accounts between May 4-5, 2022. Upon further internal investigation, the county discovered in June 2022, that this incident could have involved certain types of protected health information (‘PHI’). While we have no indication that there has been any unlawful use or disclosure of PHI or personally identifiable information (‘PII’), out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Mental Health is providing this public notice for the benefit of anyone who may have received services from the office recently.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO