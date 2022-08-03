Read on www.wnypapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
wnypapers.com
Rapids Bowling Center sponsors fundraiser for Help and Hope for Homeless
The Rapids Bowling Center in Niagara Falls will sponsor a "no-tap” bowling event for the charity Help and Hope for Homeless on Saturday, Aug 20, at 9524 Niagara Falls Blvd. Rapids is donating 100% of the proceeds to the charity. The cost to bowl is $10 person, and includes three games of bowling plus shoes. Bumpers will be provided for children to use when they bowl. There are two shifts to bowl. The first will start at 9:30 a.m. and the second one starts at 12:30 p.m.
wnypapers.com
Care-n-Share Food Pantry relocating
As of Aug. 20, the Care-n-Share Food Pantry is relocating to 3745 Ransomville Road (Jill’s Play Yard). Care-n-Share serves the needs of residents from Ransomville, Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson and Sanborn. It’s moving to a larger space just up the road from its current site. “This new location allows...
wnypapers.com
Strawberry Fest benefits Youngstown Free Library
The Youngstown Free Library was presented a $1,905 check on Tuesday for its 2022 “Browsing Bins.” This project was the recipient of the free will donation held at the June 25 Strawberry Festival on the grounds of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown. Pictured, from left, are...
wnypapers.com
Donate blood
The Grand Island Knights of Columbus is holding a blood drive for the American Red Cross. Organizers said, “Help pump up the blood supply to prevent a shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed ASAP!. “In thanks for coming to give with the Red Cross Aug. 1-31, get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Niagara Gospel Mission starts program to help homeless veterans
Niagara Gospel Mission, at 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls, has added a veteran-specific program to include a veteran-only, eight-bed emergency dorm, a support group with local veterans, and assistance in connecting with Veteran Affairs. “Service members face dangers and unbearable living conditions overseas for our freedoms. It’s a shame...
wnypapers.com
DiMino Lewiston Tops awards local students
DiMino Lewiston Tops held its annual scholarship dinner June 14 at the Niagara Falls Country Club. Pictured, front row from left: Rachel Parnella, Liberty Rosky, Mary Rose Casero (vice president), Makenna Barrientos, Frederick Caso III, Alex Padilla II and Emma Sand; and back row, from left: Anthony DiMino (president), Rhys Mandaville, Matthew Notte, Jack Kellick, Jason Boslet, James Piva, Emma Pozak, Sophia Violante, Joshua Long and John Larkin. (Submitted photo)
wnypapers.com
Mental Health Association, Niagara Falls Housing Authority collaborate on mental health support services
The Mental Health Association in Niagara County (MHA), in collaboration with the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, will offer mental health support services to NFHA residents. The agencies will be working together to support the behavioral health recovery, as well as physical health and wellness efforts of the residents, by providing experienced mental health staff who will work one-on-one with residents who may need, or want, additional support to help them better identify, manage and recover from mental health issues they may be dealing with.
wnypapers.com
New exhibit featuring historic Olcott Beach now at Niagara History Center
The Niagara History Center announces the opening of a new temporary exhibit, “Olcott Beach, NY: A Once Vibrant Lakeside Resort.” Researched and assembled by History Center curatorial intern Joshua Poole, it is housed in the main building at 215 Niagara St., Lockport. A press release noted, “Poole, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnypapers.com
UB grad students providing nutrition counseling at Jefferson Ave. Tops
Project is response to community members’ desire for more health and nutrition resources at store that was site of May 14 shooting. On a recent Thursday morning, retired Buffalo City Court Judge David Edmunds stopped by the Jefferson Avenue Tops Friendly Markets on Buffalo’s east side to get a few items. In addition to his oatmeal raisin cookies, he picked up some nutrition tips courtesy of three University at Buffalo graduate students posted at the entrance next to the produce section.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Amusement Park: KiddieLand, Western Town join park rides
Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World unveiled its newly added attractions of Western Town and KiddieLand to the media on July 28 amid cloudy skies but a sunny optimism for the park’s continued growth. “We’re very proud to have open what we do,” Director of Operations Gary Fawks said....
wnypapers.com
On Coast Guard birthday, Higgins remembers Buffalo native & WWII POW Lt. Thomas James Eugene Crotty
Building at Coast Guard Sector Buffalo recently named in Crotty’s honor. As the U.S. Coast Guard celebrates its 232nd birthday, Congressman Brian Higgins is paying tribute to Lt. Thomas James “Jimmy” Eugene Crotty. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo Command Building was recently renamed to honor Crotty.
wnypapers.com
Obituary: Viola A. (nee Dockstader) Liddell
Viola A. (nee Dockstader) Liddell of Grand Island passed away on July 29, 2022. The beloved wife of the late Richard M. Liddell, she is the loving mother of Heather (Rodney) Haynes; cherished grandmother of Owen, Aidan and Gavin Haynes; and daughter of the late Garfield and Malerne Dockstader. The sister of the late Neil, John and Gerald Dockstader, Shirley Longboat, Amy Hallmets and Danny Staats, she is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnypapers.com
Niagara County DMH email account compromised
Statement from Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services:. “The Niagara County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Department (the Department of Mental Health) learned that it experienced a single business email compromise of one of its employee’s email accounts between May 4-5, 2022. Upon further internal investigation, the county discovered in June 2022, that this incident could have involved certain types of protected health information (‘PHI’). While we have no indication that there has been any unlawful use or disclosure of PHI or personally identifiable information (‘PII’), out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Mental Health is providing this public notice for the benefit of anyone who may have received services from the office recently.
Comments / 1