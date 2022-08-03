Duncan Aviation expanding and hosting first career fair in Lincoln

Read on www.klkntv.com
Omaha Business Hall of Fame: Five New Honorees to be Inducted August 17
As part of its centennial celebration, in 1993 the Greater Omaha Chamber inducted six local legends — Nebraska Furniture Mart founder Rose Blumkin, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, pioneering businessman and university founder John A. Creighton, Valmont founder Robert Daugherty, construction and engineering leader Peter Kiewit, and attorney and Mutual of Omaha executive V.J. Skutt — into the newly established Omaha Business Hall of Fame. Every year since, a new group of civic and business honorees has been inducted, with this year’s class of five bringing the total number of individuals to more than 170.
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
Omaha restaurant wins $10K top prize in Pitch Black competition
3 News Now shared the stories of all five Pitch Black finalists over the past few weeks and on Saturday, a winner was announced.
Third time is the charm? LTU to close 70th Street on Monday from Rokeby to Saltillo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is set to completely close a portion of 70th Street, starting Monday morning. The stretch of road is between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads in far southeast Lincoln. It’s the third attempt LTU has made in the past few months to fully close the road, in order to be able to complete a necessary road project in the area.
Nebraska developer gears up to win OK for RV park/airboat marina on Platte River
OMAHA -- The controversial proposal to build an RV and airboat park along the Platte River may still have life. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, will attempt next week to convince the Valley City Council to greenlight his plan to turn approximately 92 acres along the river into an RV park.
Lincoln artists use the sun to inspire creation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- With the summer sun continuing to beat down on the city of Lincoln the last thing you’d expect to do is use the heat to your advantage to create art. Two local artists did just that as part of the Lincoln Porch Art Palooza interactive stop.
Lincoln Public Schools delays opening of Ada Robinson Elementary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A few hours after the media took a tour of Ada Robinson Elementary School, Lincoln Public Schools decided to delay the opening. The school will not open on the first day of school on Aug. 15 but instead will be closed until Aug. 29. In...
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do in the Capital City this weekend, check out Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. This is going to be a great night for live music. Acoustic Crossroads will be playing 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s classic rock from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, CCR, The Hollies, Bob Dylan, Crowded House and more.
‘They’ll always be a part of us’: Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosts family party after 2-year hiatus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosted its annual Family Party on Saturday for the first time in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the events in 2020 and 2021. Despite a sweltering heat index of between 108 to 110 degrees, 150 family members came out to the...
‘That first year we didn’t expect anyone, but 10,000 came’: Doris Ourecky remembers 61 years of Czech Days
WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – Doris Ourecky remembers the very first Czech festival four people in Wilber put together, and it was nothing short of extraordinary. She remembers cooking duck anywhere there she could, not prepared for the 10,000 people that showed up to the town’s doorstep. “It just...
‘We can address food insecurity’:18,500 donations collected during Walk to End Hunger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Walkers took to the track at Pius X High School Sunday night to show support for ending hunger in Lincoln. A drive-through donation site was set up just outside the fence. Congressman Mike Flood was among those walking, saying it was important to him to...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium welcomes one millionth visitor of the year
It was an exciting day at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. The zoo welcomed its millionth visitor for 2022 and these special guests were there to celebrate a birthday.
‘High level of local COVID transmission’: Offutt Air Force Base reinstates mask mandate
OMAHA, Neb. — Offutt Air Force Base has updated its mask policy. The base will now require everyone to wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Offutt took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce the change. It said: "Sarpy County is reporting a HIGH level of local COVID...
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
People’s City Mission working to keep homeless out of the heat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With temperatures topping 100 on Saturday and an expected heat index around 110, it’s important for people to be able to stay cool. The People’s City Mission is working hard to make sure the homeless have a safe place to get out of the heat.
Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives
Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
Gothicon creeps into La Vista Friday and Saturday
It may not be October yet, but if you're looking for a taste of Halloween you'll want to check out Gothicon.
Lincoln Children's Zoo joins 10/11 This Morning
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of killing four people on his street in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel. The Food Bank of Lincoln, Voices of Hope and the Child Advocacy Center are just a few groups that have been supported by disc golfers around the state.
Cooler air is soon to arrive
After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
