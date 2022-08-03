ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. 2022 Alabama Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe Week 4, ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1

Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice

The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas football sets all-time season ticket record

Excitement for the 2022 Texas football season is extremely high. Fans are chopping at the bit to pack Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium and support the team. The University of Texas announced on Friday season ticket sales for the upcoming year have surpassed the all-time record. The mark was previously set in 2019 at just over 63,000 seats.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC Network Pick Arkansas Most Likely to Upset Alabama

Arkansas remains one of six schools that never beat Nick Saban and is on a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. The last time Arkansas defeated Roll TArkide was in 2006, a 24-23 overtime thriller on the road. During an SEC NOW broadcast, former Georgia tackle Matt Stinchcomb picked Arkansas as a legitimate team to beat Alabama this year after the FPI said Texas was the most likely to defeat the juggernaut program. “Did you see the way [Alabama] played on the road last year against teams that weren’t that great?” Stinchcomb asked. “Did anybody think A&M was going to beat Alabama? Even they...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
FanSided

