Read on saturdayblitz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen Walters
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
Alabama football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. 2022 Alabama Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe Week 4, ...
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas
Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
3-Star Arizona State football player arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Texas | No longer on the roster
Jaydon Williams, a three-start linebacker no longer with the Arizona State football team was taken into custody by Arizona State police while attempting to board an airplane back to Texas. The warrant out for Williams was for an aggravated assault charge relating to a domestic violence incident. Williams allegedly assaulted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1
Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
Notre Dame Back To No. 1 In The 2023 Recruiting Rankings
Landing linebacker Jaiden Ausberry puts Notre Dame back on top of the recruiting rankings
WATCH: What KJ Jefferson, Jalen Catalon Said After Friday Practice
Looking at first day of fall camp and Hudson Clark's big interception
Five SEC players most likely to win the Heisman in 2022
The SEC has won the last three Heisman trophies, and it is reasonable to believe that the award will be coming south for the winter yet again in 2022. From returning winner Bryce Young to dark horse Jaxson Dart, the award is anyone’s for the taking. The Crimson Tide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Swinney says team's negatively recruiting against Clemson haven't been 'negative enough'
Thomas Austin didn't realize how much negative recruiting went on until he got on the recruiting trail. That's nothing new to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who met with the media Friday afternoon as the (...)
Where Texas lands in 247Sports' 2023 recruiting class rankings after adding Derion Gullette
The 2023 recruiting class rankings have shuffled around quite a bit this week. Alabama briefly took over the No. 1 spot from Notre Dame, only for the Fighting Irish to reclaim the top class a day or two later. The two programs are neck and neck with nearly the same recruiting grade.
Texas football sets all-time season ticket record
Excitement for the 2022 Texas football season is extremely high. Fans are chopping at the bit to pack Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium and support the team. The University of Texas announced on Friday season ticket sales for the upcoming year have surpassed the all-time record. The mark was previously set in 2019 at just over 63,000 seats.
WATCH: Hogs' Ricky Stromberg, Bumper Pool on First Practice
Returning experience provides more leadership for Razorbacks starting fall camp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Alabama LB King Mwikuta re-enters transfer portal
Alabama has seen its share of additions and losses to its roster over the years thanks to the NCAA transfer portal. One of those players is former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta, who transferred to Arkansas State before the start of the 2022 season. The native of West Point, Georgia re-entered the transfer portal again on Friday, according to Chris Hummer.
SEC Network Pick Arkansas Most Likely to Upset Alabama
Arkansas remains one of six schools that never beat Nick Saban and is on a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. The last time Arkansas defeated Roll TArkide was in 2006, a 24-23 overtime thriller on the road. During an SEC NOW broadcast, former Georgia tackle Matt Stinchcomb picked Arkansas as a legitimate team to beat Alabama this year after the FPI said Texas was the most likely to defeat the juggernaut program. “Did you see the way [Alabama] played on the road last year against teams that weren’t that great?” Stinchcomb asked. “Did anybody think A&M was going to beat Alabama? Even they...
4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment
The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
Notre Dame Freshman Joey Tanona Has Medically Retired From Football
Notre Dame freshman offensive lineman Joey Tanona has decided to medically retire from football
FanSided
272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0