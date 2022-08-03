BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge is putting out a renewed call for people to adopt or foster pets. Last month, the shelter had a big adoption event, waiving fees in hopes of getting more rescues into secure homes. Volunteers tell WAFB they had over 100 adoptions. However, there are many animals that need to find a home.

