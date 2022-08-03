Read on www.brproud.com
wbrz.com
BR animal shelter reaches critical capacity
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge is putting out a renewed call for people to adopt or foster pets. Last month, the shelter had a big adoption event, waiving fees in hopes of getting more rescues into secure homes. Volunteers tell WAFB they had over 100 adoptions. However, there are many animals that need to find a home.
brproud.com
brproud.com
Motorcyclist hurt in Denham Springs crash
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating what they are calling a “serious injury crash” involving a motorcycle which took place late on Friday, August 5. The crash took place on LA 1019 east of LA-16 around 11 p.m. “The driver of the motorcycle...
BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police say a 35-year-old, 13-year-old, and 4-year-old were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
wbrz.com
Police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver who abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man six days after he was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run and leaving the scene after the accident. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Danny Ricks of Gonzales was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with hit and run, possession of stolen things and turning left at an intersection.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say a Sunday, August 7 crash occurred on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers may want to use caution or...
wbrz.com
Police searching for missing woman with disabilities, last seen getting into someone's car
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing woman with disabilities who was last seen getting into someone's car. Colleen Burt, 47, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Aug. 3 on Maple Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. She was wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Baton Rouge Police arrest Gonzales man allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
Baton Rouge Police reported the arrest of a Gonzales man who allegedly was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Aug. 1. Danny Ricks, 39, of Gonzales was arrested six days later with the help of an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip, according to police. Dedra Marshall, 54, of Baton Rouge died...
brproud.com
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
brproud.com
Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
wbrz.com
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
brproud.com
BR Police on alert to possible DWI incidents over weekend, at least 5 arrested Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, more than 10,000 people in the United States lose their lives in crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver. Ever aware of the dangers posed by these incidents, officers with the Baton Rouge...
Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger
Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 6, 2022, that on Friday, August 5, soon after 11:55 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish. An unidentified driver was killed in the incident.
tigerdroppings.com
Has your wife bought the “Baton Rouge” scented candle yet?
On Aug. 2, Homesick will share its interpretation of the bouquet of Baton Rouge when the company launches its newest College Towns collection of candles, described as representing "beloved alma mater memories through fragrance." quote:. And how does Homesick describe the scent of the Baton Rouge candle? As follows: "Crisp...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts From a Retail Store
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts. On August 3, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are trying to identify the woman pictured regarding the alleged theft of multiple TVs from a Walmart store. She reportedly left the scene in a white Infiniti SUV.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
wbrz.com
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an hour
BATON ROUGE - It was an end of summer celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, hundreds of families were in attendance for free food, music and school supplies. "It's a huge amount of people and right now its about five after three and...
wbrz.com
MORE: Kids at center of shocking abuse case lived in dilapidated compound, raped by foster parent
BATON ROUGE – An alleged pedophile housed the foster children he is accused of molesting and raping in an older mobile home adjoining a crumbling raised house – held together with what appeared to be amateur remodeling work. Michael Hadden, 52, was arrested Thursday after complaints he raped...
brproud.com
Fallen trees blocks left lane at Gross Tete on I-10 east
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fallen trees have blocked the left lane at mile marker 142 on Interstate 10 east Sunday morning. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that congestion is minimal. To find an alternate route, click here.
