Zachary, LA

WAFB

BR animal shelter reaches critical capacity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge is putting out a renewed call for people to adopt or foster pets. Last month, the shelter had a big adoption event, waiving fees in hopes of getting more rescues into secure homes. Volunteers tell WAFB they had over 100 adoptions. However, there are many animals that need to find a home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3 injured in Madison Avenue shooting Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three people have been injured in a shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the 2000 block of Madison Avenue where two juveniles and an adult were shot. The police say that the injuries are non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Motorcyclist hurt in Denham Springs crash

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating what they are calling a “serious injury crash” involving a motorcycle which took place late on Friday, August 5. The crash took place on LA 1019 east of LA-16 around 11 p.m. “The driver of the motorcycle...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Zachary, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
WAFB

BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police say a 35-year-old, 13-year-old, and 4-year-old were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say a Sunday, August 7 crash occurred on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers may want to use caution or...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger

Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 6, 2022, that on Friday, August 5, soon after 11:55 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish. An unidentified driver was killed in the incident.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Has your wife bought the “Baton Rouge” scented candle yet?

On Aug. 2, Homesick will share its interpretation of the bouquet of Baton Rouge when the company launches its newest College Towns collection of candles, described as representing "beloved alma mater memories through fragrance." quote:. And how does Homesick describe the scent of the Baton Rouge candle? As follows: "Crisp...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fallen trees blocks left lane at Gross Tete on I-10 east

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fallen trees have blocked the left lane at mile marker 142 on Interstate 10 east Sunday morning. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that congestion is minimal. To find an alternate route, click here.
BATON ROUGE, LA

