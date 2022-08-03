Miami-Dade SWAT team arrest man in connection to body found in Northwest Miami-Dade alleyway

Read on wsvn.com
Burglars ransack Miami Police Athletic League Center, take off with electronics
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are searching for the person or people who, they said, broke into and ransacked the department’s youth center in the Little Haiti neighborhood before taking off with thousands of dollars in valuables. Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat said the perpetrators broke into...
BSO search for scooter bandit caught on camera in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible repeat scooter bandit. According to investigators, the first theft was reported on July 5 near the 1400 block of Avon Lane at around 4:30 p.m. The victim told detectives that...
South Florida police officer arrested for slapping, biting boyfriend
A South Florida police officer has been arrested on assault charges after biting and slapping her boyfriend.
Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
CBS News
Arrest made in NE Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting that injured two people. Jakari Rolle, 27, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and criminal mischief. According to police, on January 29th, Rolle pulled up next to his brother's car, which had...
Southwest Miami-Dade home catches fire
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Southwest Miami-Dade caught on fire and fire rescue rushed to extinguish the flames. The fire broke out in an apartment complex located near 217th Street and 128th Avenue, Friday afternoon. Firefighters had trouble with the powerlines in the vicinity of the residence.
Arrests made after SW Dade man was robbed at gunpoint
MIAMI - Two teens have been arrested in the armed robbery of a southwest Miami-Dade man that was caught on camera. It happened July 17th at a home in the 18700 block of SW 316th Street. Police said the man was in his front yard when two people jumped the fence, pointed their handguns at him and demanded his necklace. One of the teens then pulled on his chain, attempting to remove it but couldn't. The man, fearing for his life, gave in to their demands and handed over the chain. They then fled on foot. The man was not injured. Police said the 14-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged with armed robbery. During questioning, the 14-year-old admitted to the robbery, according to police, while the 15-year-old denied any involvement.
Man beat unconscious on Hollywood Beach, wife speak out as attackers remain at large
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the hunt continues for a couple of attackers who slammed a man’s head to the ground during a beach beating, we are now hearing the chilling stories from the victim and his wife. “I can’t even watch the video,” said Mayra Nodarse, the wife...
Police, government officials pass out flyers for information on recent shootings in Perrine
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Officers hit the streets of a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood to ask for help seeking information after five people were shot and rushed to the hospital. Miami-Dade Police officers, along with Florida State Rep. Kevin Chambliss, passed out flyers on Thursday morning near where several...
Former DEA special agent arrested after shooting driver in 'road rage' incident in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and firearms instructor is facing criminal charges after police in Boynton Beach alleged that he shot and wounded another man in an apparent road-rage encounter this week. Investigators arrested Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, early Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and of discharging a...
Woman with traumatic brain injury missing in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for help locating a woman missing from Pembroke Park. According to authorities, 45-year-old Allisha Logen was last seen on Thursday, August 4, around 5 p.m. near Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The sheriff's office said Logen got on to a...
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
Five people injured in SW Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people. Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting. Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable. Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground. "You know innocent...
US 1 reopens in South Miami-Dade after fatal crash involving motorcycle, SUV
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash in South Miami-Dade temporarily shut down U.S. 1 in both directions in the middle of rush hour. Aerial cameras captured a motorcycle and a white SUV with visible damage at the entrance of a Wendy’s restaurant on Mile Marker 126, near the 18-Mile Stretch, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.
Vacant SW Miami-Dade townhome destroyed in fire; residents on adjoining units displaced
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews rushed to extinguish fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a vacant townhome in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving several people on the two adjoining units displaced. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a public housing complex...
Graphic Video: Bathroom brawl on boardwalk, group still at large
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was brutally beaten after a group cut in line to a public bathroom in Hollywood on June 19. The wife of the victim told officers the fight broke out over after the two couples cut them in line to the bathroom. The woman said she was pushed by one of the women in the group, that's when her husband stepped in to protect her.
3 arrested in daytime drug bust in Miami Beach’s entertainment district
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested three people, including a juvenile, in the heart of Miami Beach’s entertainment district as part of a drug sting operation that has prompted a city official to warn these crimes have become a growing problem in the area. Surveillance video documented the...
Police search for teen accused of indecent exposure in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police want to find a teen accused of a creepy crime. He’s accused of exposing himself to a mother who was walking with her child, at around 5 p.m., July 28. It happened on Southwest 68th Avenue and Sixth Street, last Thursday.
Trio Arrested in Weston, Accused in $1 Million Cargo Thefts
Three men, suspected in at least five cargo thefts worth more than $1 million, were caught in the act and jailed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jose Batista-Suarez, 40, Rene Hechavarria-Echemend, 34, and Ernesto Aguilera-Baute, 36, were arrested Thursday on charges that include grand theft of cargo over $50,000 and fraud.
One dead in car crash on 18 Mile Stretch into the Keys
At least one person was killed Friday in a car crash on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 that connects south Miami-Dade County with the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The southbound crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 126 on the...
