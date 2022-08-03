Read on www.wnypapers.com
New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky steps down
NEW YORK -- Long Island Democrat Todd Kaminsky announced Friday he is stepping down from the New York State Senate. Kaminsky has represented Nassau County's south shore since 2016 and previously represented the area in the State Assembly. In his letter of resignation, Kaminsky said he will "start a new chapter" in the private sector.In February, Kaminsky announced he would not seek another term.
Animal sanctuary owner in New York arrested for grand larceny of cows
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The cows have come home. The owner of an animal sanctuary was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to return cows that wandered onto the facility to their rightful owner. Tracy Murphy, 59, of Newfane, was arrested for third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, according...
