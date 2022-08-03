Read on www.wnypapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Summer Nights at the SC LoungeJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Golf tournament works to reverse addiction crisis
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — 140 golfers enjoyed Saturday out on the course, for an important cause. Each group playing in an effort to end the addiction stigma. The Friends and Neighbors, or “FAN” Tournament raises awareness and funding, with a goal of reversing the addiction crisis. What began as a way to bring friends and […]
Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For August 2022
August is here and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in August 2022 in Western New York.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
Heat Advisory expires for parts of Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday was certainly hot but not hot enough to warrant any advisories from the National Weather Service. Well, that's about the change with new advisories issued for parts of Western New York today. A Heat Advisory had been issued for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chautauquatoday.com
Heat Index Values to Reach 90s in Western New York Today
A combination of heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach the 90s throughout much of Western New York today. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says some locations may see apparent temperatures reach the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Western New York from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie counties are not included in the advisory area.
Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
wnypapers.com
Good times on the calendar in Youngstown
As summer 2022 slowly drifts by, there’s a couple of good events to check out over coming days in Youngstown. Leading off is the third annual Village Music Fest, taking place from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on the grounds of Veterans Park on Third Street. Presented...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Eden Corn Festival Parade returns to the Town of Tonawanda
Eden Corn Festival Parade returns after a two year hiatus. Families are happy to be back making memories again.
Backstreet Boys Member Gives Shoutout to the Buffalo Bills
We're only one month away from the Buffalo Bills kicking off the regular season in Los Angles against the Rams on Thursday Night Football. The game will also open the NFL season and be in front of the entire country. Until then, we have some off-season content to get through,...
wnypapers.com
'The Ghost' is revealed at Gallo art show
Patti Thomas wanted to remain anonymous. It’s hard nowadays, what with exhibiting her artwork in a museum in one of the country’s largest cities. Thomas, who started creating canvas paintings under the pseudonym “The Ghost” more than a year ago, had no intention of stepping into the spotlight created for her at Lewiston’s Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen on July 29. But her secret was out and Michael Hibbard, the Center Street restaurant’s owner, was entirely convincing.
See The Most Concerts In A Single Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and this is a big weekend for concerts. For the first full weekend of August, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buffalo Lighthouse offering self-guided tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend the Buffalo Lighthouse will be offering tours in honor of National Lighthouse Day. The lighthouse offered self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will again from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for $4.The lighthouse will also offer residents the chance to climb the tower for $3 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Eden Corn Fest Mascot Suffers Colossal Fail
Meet Corny. He's the mascot for the Eden Corn Festival. Corny just wanted to tell Western New York about the Corn Fest. It didn't go well. If you've never been to the Eden Corn Fest, you might think that it's just a bunch of people sitting around and eating corn.
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
These Top Companies Have Western New York Roots
Buffalo and Western New York have a storied history among the best places to live in the United States. We all know about the stories that Buffalo once had more millionaires living within its borders per capita than any other city in the nation, with most of them living in and around millionaires row.
wnypapers.com
DiMino Lewiston Tops awards local students
DiMino Lewiston Tops held its annual scholarship dinner June 14 at the Niagara Falls Country Club. Pictured, front row from left: Rachel Parnella, Liberty Rosky, Mary Rose Casero (vice president), Makenna Barrientos, Frederick Caso III, Alex Padilla II and Emma Sand; and back row, from left: Anthony DiMino (president), Rhys Mandaville, Matthew Notte, Jack Kellick, Jason Boslet, James Piva, Emma Pozak, Sophia Violante, Joshua Long and John Larkin. (Submitted photo)
Detroit-Style Pizza Place Coming to Williamsville
One of the things that Buffalo is best known for is food. We have great food here and so many great local places to get it from. Outside of wings and beef on weck, the food item we take the most pride in is probably Buffalo-style pizza. Buffalo-style pizza is...
Comments / 0