FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation

Romero575
3d ago
Funny how Natives disappearing on Mative land is somehow other peoples fault. U all killed each other long before Spain showed up and ur doing it long after
6
Shay
3d ago
People have been disappearing of all races and colors long before America decided to be a one sided nation. Just have them do there job of investigation and move on who cares on the race part. Move on already. 🙄
4
T. Bone........
3d ago
Wow, I guess we got some Hateful Foreigners on here Slandering the People of these Lands,.......Odd your standing on Native Lands while Talking like that,.....Odd to Us from America,...!
7
