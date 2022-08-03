ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters performing water rescue at Watershops Pond in Springfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working in the water off Alden Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews are assisting near 698 Alden Street, which is the Watershops Pond.

Two pedestrians dead after crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton

22News is covering this story and will update as soon as additional information is released.

WWLP

WWLP

WWLP-22News

