Firefighters performing water rescue at Watershops Pond in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working in the water off Alden Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews are assisting near 698 Alden Street, which is the Watershops Pond.Two pedestrians dead after crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
