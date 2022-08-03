ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wnypapers.com

Niagara Amusement Park: KiddieLand, Western Town join park rides

Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World unveiled its newly added attractions of Western Town and KiddieLand to the media on July 28 amid cloudy skies but a sunny optimism for the park’s continued growth. “We’re very proud to have open what we do,” Director of Operations Gary Fawks said....
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

A Sizable Portion Of Land Collapsed Into The Buffalo River

A section of shoreline behind the DL&W station collapsed into the Buffalo River this past weekend. What used to be a civilian walkway behind the historic train station is now sitting at the bottom of the Buffalo River. According to the NFTA, a large section of the ground behind the DL&W station collapsed and fell into the river below.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

'Preservation Day!' at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

Free family event presented in partnership with Preservation Buffalo Niagara, Amherst Historic Preservation Commission. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village (BNHV) will host the second annual “Preservation Day!” This free event is presented in partnership with Preservation Buffalo Niagara and the Town of Amherst Historic Preservation Commission, and is sponsored by a Certified Local Government grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

New exhibit featuring historic Olcott Beach now at Niagara History Center

The Niagara History Center announces the opening of a new temporary exhibit, “Olcott Beach, NY: A Once Vibrant Lakeside Resort.” Researched and assembled by History Center curatorial intern Joshua Poole, it is housed in the main building at 215 Niagara St., Lockport. A press release noted, “Poole, a...
LOCKPORT, NY
wbfo.org

WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County Legislature allocates funds for Purple Heart Monument

The Niagara County Legislature voted Tuesday to allocate up to $100,000 for the construction of a new Purple Heart monument on the grounds of the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. The vote endorsed the recommendations of an ad hoc committee that was formed earlier this year to come up with a design and a location to honor Niagara County’s Purple Heart recipients.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Chimera delivers funding to support reading and literacy in Erie County

$5,000 of community benefits funding was awarded to Literacy Buffalo Niagara, with an additional $5,000 to Project Flight. Erie County Legislator Lisa M. Chimera was joined by leadership from Buffalo & Erie County Public Library on Wednesday to present two checks, each in the amount of $5,000, to Project Flight and Literacy Buffalo Niagara. The funding was made available through the legislator’s annual community benefits allocation.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

