Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Niagara Amusement Park: KiddieLand, Western Town join park rides
Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World unveiled its newly added attractions of Western Town and KiddieLand to the media on July 28 amid cloudy skies but a sunny optimism for the park’s continued growth. “We’re very proud to have open what we do,” Director of Operations Gary Fawks said....
Section of shoreline collapses into Buffalo River at DL&W Station
This area of the shoreline has been closed to the public for several months for unrelated construction work.
Crews investigating after large portion of Buffalo River shoreline collapses
According to an NFTA spokesperson, the 12-foot-by-200-foot section of shoreline at the east end of the DL&W Station collapsed around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
A Sizable Portion Of Land Collapsed Into The Buffalo River
A section of shoreline behind the DL&W station collapsed into the Buffalo River this past weekend. What used to be a civilian walkway behind the historic train station is now sitting at the bottom of the Buffalo River. According to the NFTA, a large section of the ground behind the DL&W station collapsed and fell into the river below.
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
Niagara County Legislature declares 'Lloyd Day' in honor of Lloyd the Pittie from Niagara SPCA
The Niagara County Legislature declared Wednesday, Aug. 3, as “Lloyd Day” in honor of Lloyd the Pittie, a dog that came to the Niagara SPCA as a stray last month and has become a bit of a local celebrity. Lloyd is 12 years old and is believed to...
'Preservation Day!' at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village
Free family event presented in partnership with Preservation Buffalo Niagara, Amherst Historic Preservation Commission. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village (BNHV) will host the second annual “Preservation Day!” This free event is presented in partnership with Preservation Buffalo Niagara and the Town of Amherst Historic Preservation Commission, and is sponsored by a Certified Local Government grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.
National Grid: Crane operator killed in incident at Mid River Marina
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating an incident after National Grid says one person was found dead at Mid River Marina on Wednesday. National Grid received a call around 3:30 p.m. to de-energize down wires. When they arrived they found a person...
BPD investigating shooting on Niagara Street
Buffalo police were called to the 900 block of Niagara Street around 5:50 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
New exhibit featuring historic Olcott Beach now at Niagara History Center
The Niagara History Center announces the opening of a new temporary exhibit, “Olcott Beach, NY: A Once Vibrant Lakeside Resort.” Researched and assembled by History Center curatorial intern Joshua Poole, it is housed in the main building at 215 Niagara St., Lockport. A press release noted, “Poole, a...
Tonawanda man gets answers from National Fuel on lawn damage repair
A gas line was replaced underground at a Town of Tonawanda man's home in January, and he's still trying to get the ground fixed.
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Developer planning to convert Radisson on Grand Island into apartments
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — An out-of-town developer is looking into taking over of the area’s largest hotels. A Salt Lake City developer is planning to convert the Radisson hotel on Grand Island into apartments. The plan would convert the 263-room hotel into an apartment building housing about 135 units. The hotel has struggled for […]
WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
On Coast Guard birthday, Higgins remembers Buffalo native & WWII POW Lt. Thomas James Eugene Crotty
Building at Coast Guard Sector Buffalo recently named in Crotty’s honor. As the U.S. Coast Guard celebrates its 232nd birthday, Congressman Brian Higgins is paying tribute to Lt. Thomas James “Jimmy” Eugene Crotty. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo Command Building was recently renamed to honor Crotty.
Niagara County Legislature allocates funds for Purple Heart Monument
The Niagara County Legislature voted Tuesday to allocate up to $100,000 for the construction of a new Purple Heart monument on the grounds of the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. The vote endorsed the recommendations of an ad hoc committee that was formed earlier this year to come up with a design and a location to honor Niagara County’s Purple Heart recipients.
One Niagara Falls Neighborhood Has A Massive Rat Problem
A neighborhood in Niagara Falls has a big rat problem according to residents. People who live on 56th Street in the Falls told WKBK that the rodents are a huge problem in the area. Edward Mayberry, who lives in the neighborhood told Channel 7,. You see them walking across the...
Chimera delivers funding to support reading and literacy in Erie County
$5,000 of community benefits funding was awarded to Literacy Buffalo Niagara, with an additional $5,000 to Project Flight. Erie County Legislator Lisa M. Chimera was joined by leadership from Buffalo & Erie County Public Library on Wednesday to present two checks, each in the amount of $5,000, to Project Flight and Literacy Buffalo Niagara. The funding was made available through the legislator’s annual community benefits allocation.
