Kansas voters defeat abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

By Sherman Smith
 4 days ago
Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, smiles at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after Kansans voted to keep abortion a constitutional right on Tuesday. (Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector)

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS — Kansas voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a constitutional amendment that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observers who expected a close result.

The ballot measure was failing by a 60-40 margin late Tuesday after voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked by dubious claims by amendment supporters and the unraveling of protections by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The question before voters, in the form of a confusingly worded constitutional amendment, was whether to end the right to abortion in Kansas by voting “yes” or preserve the right by voting “no.”

“You guys, we did it,” said Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, as she addressed a crowd of abortion-rights supporters at a watch party in Overland Park. “We blocked this amendment. Can you believe it?”

The outcome could have far-reaching political implications, with a governor’s race and congressional seats on the ballot in November. It also means reproductive health care will remain available in a state where six girls younger than 14 were among nearly 8,000 patients who received an abortion last year.

“I’ve always maintained that a woman’s reproductive health care decisions should be between her and her physician,” said Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, in a statement to campaign supporters. “I’m proud to say that Kansans stood up for our fundamental rights today.”

The proposed constitutional amendment is a reaction to a 2019 decision by the Kansas Supreme Court , which struck down a state law banning a common second-term abortion procedure. The court determined that the right to bodily autonomy in the state constitution’s Bill of Rights includes the decision to terminate a pregnancy.

That meant abortion remained legal in Kansas when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , allowing each state to determine its own rules for reproductive health care. Kansas attracted national attention as the first state to vote on abortion rights in the post-Roe world.

President Joe Biden, in a statement , said the vote makes clear “the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions.”

“Congress should listen to the will of the American people and restore the protections of Roe as federal law,” Biden said.

Voters showed up in unforeseen numbers in urban areas of the state, while rural areas underperformed compared with turnout in the presidential race two years ago.

“From the moment lawmakers put this on a primary ballot, we knew this was going to be an uphill battle, but we did not despair,” Sweet said. “We put in the work and these numbers speak for themself.”

Dawn Rattan, right, cries and applauds Aug. 2, 2022, at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after learning Kansans had defeated a constitutional amendment to remove abortion rights. (Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector)

Dawn Rattan, who attended the watch party in Overland Park, said the defeat of the amendment shows that reproductive health care is an issue that crosses party lines, “and people everywhere want women to have a choice.” She was moved to tears when the result was announced.

“I was so scared,” Rattan said. “I was so worried that it was going to be really close, and this is just so decisive, it’s not even close. So I’m just happy and I’m not moved to tears often, so I’m kind of embarrassed, but I’m just really happy.”

Passage of the constitutional amendment would have nullified the Kansas Supreme Court ruling and given the Legislature the authority to pass any kind of abortion restriction, without exceptions for rape, incest or a patient’s health. The amendment’s defeat means abortion will continue to be legal — and heavily regulated — in Kansas.

Supporters and opponents of the amendment spent millions of dollars in campaigns to educate and influence voters.

The so-called Value Them Both Coalition refused to say whether it would support a ban on abortion if the amendment passes, routinely denouncing claims that the amendment equated to an abortion ban. But audio obtained by Kansas Reflector revealed that supporters of the abortion amendment already had legislation in mind that would ban abortion from conception until birth, without exceptions.

The Value Them Both Coalition denied Kansas Reflector entry to its election night watch party because the organization doesn’t approve of Reflector news stories.

In a statement, Dannielle Underwood, a spokeswoman for the Value Them Both Coalition, said the outcome of Tuesday’s election is a temporary setback.

“We will be back,” she said.

Mallory Carroll, spokeswoman for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said in a statement that the loss was “a huge disappointment for pro-life Kansans and Americans nationwide.”

“The stakes for the pro-life movement in the upcoming midterm elections could not be higher, and there will be many more factors in play,” Carroll said. “It is critical that pro-life candidates go on offense to expose the extremism of Democrats’ policy goals for nationalized abortion on demand paid for by taxpayers.”

On Monday, Democrats received a text message — eventually connected to former Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp of Kansas — that inaccurately told them to vote “yes” to preserve reproductive health rights.

Opponents of the amendment have complained about its misleading language. A line-by-line analysis by the Guardian concluded “the ballot language sows confusion in an effort to push people to vote ‘yes.’ ”

The amendment claims to ban government-funded abortion, which is already banned under state law, and suggests the Legislature “could” provide exceptions in state law for rape, incest or the life of a mother — even though the amendment doesn’t actually require those exceptions.

Annual reporting from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that a typical abortion in Kansas involves a woman of color between the ages of 20 and 30 who lives in Kansas or Missouri and is unmarried, already has at least one child, has never had an abortion before, is less than nine weeks from gestation and uses the drug mifepristone to terminate her pregnancy.

Because of existing restrictions, which remain in place, the patient has received state-ordered counseling designed to discourage her from having an abortion, waited at least 24 hours, looked at an ultrasound image and paid for the procedure out of her own pocket.

KDHE reported no abortions occurred outside of 22 weeks, the legal threshold except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger.

Sweet said the defeat of the abortion amendment was historic for Kansas and America.

“We will not hand over our constitutional rights and our bodily autonomy to the government, and we will take care of each other and look out for each other because that is what Kansas is all about,” Sweet said.

This report is from Kansas Reflector

The post Kansas voters defeat abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Nevada Current .

Nevada Current

Pro-choice advocates fear ‘dystopian’ future under Lombardo

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A Las Vegas abortion provider says almost half of his patients now are from a state where the procedure is restricted or banned and he fears Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo, if elected, would eliminate legal protections for out-of-state patients and Nevada providers who care for them.  “Personally, I think if Lombardo is elected, our […] The post Pro-choice advocates fear ‘dystopian’ future under Lombardo appeared first on Nevada Current.
Election officials risk criminal charges under 31 new GOP-imposed penalties

Second in a two-part series. See part one here. Since the 2020 election, Iowa has enacted one new felony and two new misdemeanor offenses targeting election officials. The state’s omnibus election law, passed in 2021, criminalizes election officials who fail to perform their duties, don’t adequately maintain voter lists, or interfere with other people performing their duties in or near a polling place. The first offense carries a potential five years in prison.
NV Energy seeks right to stick ratepayers with Greenlink bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary When NV Energy turned to Nevada lawmakers last year to salvage a massive transmission line project that state utility regulators had already partially denied because of the potential cost to ratepayers, the utility’s CEO testified any increase to customers was years away.  “We will put thousands of people to work today and Nevadans will not […] The post NV Energy seeks right to stick ratepayers with Greenlink bill  appeared first on Nevada Current.
Manchin and U.S. Senate Democrats strike a deal on major health, climate, tax package

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck an agreement Wednesday for a Democrats-only reconciliation package that would allow negotiations on some Medicare prescription drugs, end corporate tax loopholes and address climate change as well as invest in energy projects. President Joe Biden in a statement on […] The post Manchin and U.S. Senate Democrats strike a deal on major health, climate, tax package appeared first on Nevada Current.
Rise of extremist groups and lax gun restrictions connected, groups argue in new report

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Amid the latest calls by groups wanting more federal and state action on firearm regulations, progressive organizations are laying out their latest appeal for tougher restrictions – make it harder for white supremacists and anti-government extremists to get guns.  The Institute for a Progressive Nevada and the Center for American Progress released a report Wednesday […] The post Rise of extremist groups and lax gun restrictions connected, groups argue in new report appeared first on Nevada Current.
Expansion of child care subsidies gives families more options

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Amidst a shortage of licensed care providers for “young Nevadans,” the Nevada Child Care Fund has received $50 million for child care subsidies that will help families expand the pool of caregivers for their children. The fund originally extended only to licensed care providers will now be available to any individual who wants and plans […] The post Expansion of child care subsidies gives families more options appeared first on Nevada Current.
Women discuss access to mental health, economic barriers during roundtable with Rep. Lee

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The 2022 election is about “electing someone who is going to stand up,” for women, U.S. Rep. Susie Lee said Monday at a roundtable centered around Southern Nevada moms. “I think women in this country are very fearful,” Lee said.  Lee, a two-term Democrat who is seeking a third term, said she hosted the event […] The post Women discuss access to mental health, economic barriers during roundtable with Rep. Lee appeared first on Nevada Current.
Requests for affordable housing project help total five times program’s funding

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Housing Division told lawmakers this week it is reviewing $2.5 billion in requests for projects seeking to address the state’s affordable housing crisis, an amount that far exceeds the $500 million investment promised by the governor earlier this year.  The division provided the Interim Finance Committee, which approved the $250 million of the […] The post Requests for affordable housing project help total five times program’s funding appeared first on Nevada Current.
U.S. Senate bills would ban fake electors, clear up Electoral College procedures

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — In December 2020, Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald and five other party officials and activists gathered in Carson City and signed a phony election certificate that attempted to grant Nevada’s six electoral college votes to Donald Trump, even though Joe Biden beat Trump in Nevada. Their action got two of them  – […] The post U.S. Senate bills would ban fake electors, clear up Electoral College procedures appeared first on Nevada Current.
Colorado River crisis requires confronting sacred cow

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A cap on the size of swimming pools in Southern Nevada, intended to reduce water lost to evaporation, will save about 10 acre feet a year – compared to the millions of acre feet Colorado River states must agree in the next month to conserve to avoid federal intervention.  “We’re talking about needing to save […] The post Colorado River crisis requires confronting sacred cow appeared first on Nevada Current.
Bombing range expansion stalls in House but not dead yet, Amodei says

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei hasen’t given up on efforts to triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon, and he would prefer it sooner rather than later. Last week, Amodei submitted a 186-page amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual appropriations bill that must pass in order to fund […] The post Bombing range expansion stalls in House but not dead yet, Amodei says appeared first on Nevada Current.
Medical providers, organizers expect ‘tidal wave’ of patients seeking abortion services

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada medical providers are already seeing an influx of patients from across the country seeking abortion services and are warning about a potential tidal wave that could wash over on Nevada’s system of care.  Adam Levy, a medical provider at Birth Control Care Center and the director of planning for UNLV Women’s Health Center OB-GYN […] The post Medical providers, organizers expect ‘tidal wave’ of patients seeking abortion services appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nothing shows respect for the rule of law like chumming with Trump

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Donald Trump brought his Cesspoolfest 2022 Tour to Las Vegas last week. Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt were the warm-up act. The show was supposed to be all about safety. No, not safety as in protecting you from horrible terrible criminals who probably aren’t even white coming to kill you in your bed, although the […] The post Nothing shows respect for the rule of law like chumming with Trump appeared first on Nevada Current.
