Naples man arrested for stalking two women, leaving panties in front yard
A 42-year-old East Naples man was arrested after stalking two women and leaving panties in front of their home multiple times.
Fugitive Friday: August 5
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Brandon Chaleunsouk – accused of threatening a man with a gun following a bar brawl. 2. Michael Hague –...
Driver Charged With DUI, Hit and Run
Police responded to an erratic driver at 5:18 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on West Gulf Drive. Logan Lee of Sanibel crashed his vehicle and left the scene. He was located a short distance from the crash and arrested. Lee was charged with hit and run and driving under the influence. He was booked into the Lee County Jail and released Aug. 1 on a $3,500 bond.
Crews work Saturday motorcycle crash
Washington County Sheriff's Department captain Joseph Keltner said there were only minor injuries in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash on Jim Day Road. For more information on the accident, be sure to check Tuesday's issue of The Salem Leader.
Unidentified man breaks into several cars, steals wallets
Authorities are searching for a man who broke into many vehicles and stole wallets on Monday in the overnight hours.
Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe
UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
Two Moore Haven men killed in Glades County crash
Two people were killed in a crash on State Rd. 78 south of Access Rd. in Glades County says Florida Highway Patrol.
Unidentified person robs arcade, escapes on foot
Authorities are searching for a person who robbed an arcade on Thursday. The person went into Gold Rush Arcade on Cypress Lake Drive and passed a note demanding a large amount of money.
One passenger dead after crash in Lehigh Acres
A 67-year-old woman died in a crash early Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard and Alvin Avenue. FHP is still investigating.
Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife
A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral
New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
One person shot at Benson's Grocery Store in Bonita Springs
One person was shot at Benson's Grocery Store in Bonita Springs Sunday afternoon according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
City of Fort Myers to provide funds to Crime Stoppers to assist in search for suspects
Two men were killed a day apart and since those responsible are on the run the city of Fort Myers is going to help with the search. The city of Fort Myers is helping with the search by providing funds to Crime Stoppers after a football coach was shot and killed in his truck. And Danny Hand, 61, was killed the very next day by a hit-and-run driver.
Florida man attacked with weed whacker over lawn work pay, report says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was attacked with a weed whacker after getting into a payment dispute with a lawn care worker, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WBBH reported Friday that the victim, a resident of Lehigh Acres, used another person to cut his lawn for around two months before the incident. A […]
DCSO Seeking Woman “Warrant Wednesday”
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is requesting any information you may have on the whereabouts of Dalya VanFleet on two (2) active Warrants for a combined six (6) Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. Please call DCSO at (863) 993-4700, SW Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.
Collier deputies respond to road rage shooting in Naples
One person was shot during a road rage incident near the intersection of Livingston and Radio Rd. Tuesday night.
Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Indiana boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing 16-year-old Indiana boy. Indiana State Police said Nicholai Schrader was last seen just after 8 p.m. Friday in Brownstown, Indiana. He's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering on the front as well as a black shirt and jeans.
Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral
One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
Major crash in North Port leaves one dead
NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - A major crash on Sardinia Ave & N Salford Blvd in North Port has caused heavy damage to vehicles and at least one fatality. Medical crews are currently on the scene. ABC7 will continue to post any new developments.
Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases
The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
