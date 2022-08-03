ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 2

Fugitive Friday: August 5

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Brandon Chaleunsouk – accused of threatening a man with a gun following a bar brawl. 2. Michael Hague –...
LEE COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

Driver Charged With DUI, Hit and Run

Police responded to an erratic driver at 5:18 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on West Gulf Drive. Logan Lee of Sanibel crashed his vehicle and left the scene. He was located a short distance from the crash and arrested. Lee was charged with hit and run and driving under the influence. He was booked into the Lee County Jail and released Aug. 1 on a $3,500 bond.
SANIBEL, FL
salemleader.com

Crews work Saturday motorcycle crash

Washington County Sheriff's Department captain Joseph Keltner said there were only minor injuries in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash on Jim Day Road. For more information on the accident, be sure to check Tuesday's issue of The Salem Leader.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Fort Myers, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
County
Brown County, IN
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Brown County, IN
Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Traffic Accident#Hamblen Twp#Ems#Owi#Brown County Sheriff
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife

A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral

New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
classiccountry1045.com

DCSO Seeking Woman “Warrant Wednesday”

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is requesting any information you may have on the whereabouts of Dalya VanFleet on two (2) active Warrants for a combined six (6) Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. Please call DCSO at (863) 993-4700, SW Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
wdrb.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Indiana boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing 16-year-old Indiana boy. Indiana State Police said Nicholai Schrader was last seen just after 8 p.m. Friday in Brownstown, Indiana. He's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering on the front as well as a black shirt and jeans.
BROWNSTOWN, IN
WINKNEWS.com

Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral

One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Major crash in North Port leaves one dead

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - A major crash on Sardinia Ave & N Salford Blvd in North Port has caused heavy damage to vehicles and at least one fatality. Medical crews are currently on the scene. ABC7 will continue to post any new developments.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy