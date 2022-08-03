ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Woman Shocked To See House Cleaner Wearing Her Clothes In TikTok Videos

By Dave Basner
Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7vwy_0h3Af0Wm00
Photo: Getty Images

TikTok is full of all kinds of surprising videos, whether it is a broom floating in the air , a strange and deadly animal or a warning from a medical professional , but one woman had a different kind of surprise when she went on to scroll through the latest videos. She wound up seeing a clip by her house cleaner, which typically might not be such a big deal, except that the cleaner not only filmed the video in the woman's house, but she was wearing her belongings in it too.

The shocked homeowner took her story to Mumsnet where she stated that she has a TikTok account but only uses it to watch videos. She explained that the app sometimes shows her clips linked to her phone contacts and that's how she saw what she described as "multiple videos posted by my cleaner dancing, singing and wearing accessories (hat and sunglasses) in my bedroom ." The woman added, "She's done this many times as she has different outfits on in each. She's sat on my bed, dancing in my mirror and posing with my hat (left out on a hanger) and sunglasses taken from my bedside table."

All the videos were filmed while the cleaner was being paid to tidy up. The homeowner noted, "She cleans once every two weeks for two hours and I leave her alone for one hour so she can get my office done as I WFH. I have found her so far trustworthy although she's damaged a few things I've mentioned to her." The woman then asks other the site how she should handle the situation.

A majority of the commenters suggested she fire the cleaner. One person wrote, "So she's posted your home on TikTok when she should be working? I'd let her go. That feels such a huge invasion of privacy ," while another agreed, "That is a huge abuse of trust of course you should mention it to her. If she works for an agency I would tell them too as it's likely not just your home she does that in." Someone else bluntly said, "If this happened she wouldn't be my cleaner any more that's for damn sure."

A different cleaner even chimed in to say, "I'm a domestic cleaner for a living. This is an abhorrent abuse of both your trust and the time you're paying her for. This is gross misconduct and you should 100% forward the vids to her with a message stating I require my key to be returned within 24hrs, I no longer wish to use your services for obvious reasons."

The homeowner chose not to share the TikTok videos, saying, "I don’t really want to post the video because it has my flat in (very clearly, think in my bedroom with my furniture, clothes and family photos!) and also you can see her really clearly (obviously) too. I could give her TikTok account which is public but then I feel as bad as she is."

It seems like an easy decision, but the woman explained why she wanted to poll commenters, writing, "I was initially livid and then wanted to get opinions as good cleaners are like gold dust here. The original damage I didn’t pull her up on as just thought it was annoying but did tell her to be more careful with things and I thought she understood what I was getting at."

In the comments, the homeowner gave an update, saying, "She hasn't been in touch but I'd expect her to be in touch to sort the times for this week so hadn't text her yet. But I’ve now just messaged her with the video links asking her to delete them from her TikTok and to return my key this week."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Misconduct#Cleaners#Sunglasses#Mumsnet#Tiktok#Wfh
Johnjay and Rich

Johnjay and Rich

2K+
Followers
755
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy