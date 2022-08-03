ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Observe Pollinators and The Great Sunflower Project at Springton Manor Farm

By Chester County Library
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

The Mosquito Squad of Chester County to Award College Scholarships

WEST CHESTER, PA — Doug Weber, owner of The Mosquito Squad of Chester County, announced the recent establishment of the “The Catherine and Douglas Weber/Mosquito Squad of Chester and Delaware County Scholarship Fund. “The scholarship will help a Delaware County Community College student with demonstrated financial needs and an interest in entrepreneurship,” said Weber. “In addition, the Fund is designed as a recruitment scholarship for students who plan to attend Delaware County Community College,” Weber continued.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Glenmoore, PA
City
Exton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Chester County, PA
Pets & Animals
VISTA.Today

Chesco’s Monarch Butterflies Are Departing — Like Fluttery Vacationers — for Winters in the Warmth

An Aug. 17 event in Royersford will include a mass release of Monarch Butterflies.Image via iStock. What does a Monarch Butterfly have in common with certain Chester County residents? They not only hate the cold weather, they migrate to warmer climates to avoid it. But considering the fragile insects’ exit to Mexico and beyond isn’t here just yet, opportunities remain to appreciate and support them, writes Franki Rudnesky in PhillyVoice.
ROYERSFORD, PA
travelexperta.com

Come On the Turkey Hill Experience Review – A Ride of a Lifetime

When doing research for upcoming trips, I always start my process by posting in my favorite family travel groups I belong to on Facebook. It’s a great way to start the searches, cause the majority of the moms in these groups to have kids the same age as mine. Plus, their travel styles are similar to mine. Usually, though, I get many different ideas. And rarely do they repeat, since everyone has something new to offer. That was until I started to ask about what to do in Lancaster County, PA. I kid you not, out of the 25 responses I got on my thread, 20 of them yelled (with capital letters and many exclamation points) TURKEY HILL EXPERIENCE!
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Remember Those Lost to Overdose on Wednesday, August 31

WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County’s Department of Drug & Alcohol Services has announced participation in International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. On this day, the County will join communities around the world in encouraging residents, businesses, and organizations to raise awareness of overdose, reduce the stigma surrounding overdoses and drug-related deaths, remember the lives lost to overdose, and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends who have lost a loved one.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties

CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Project#Volunteers#Pollinators#Bees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
MyChesCo

TELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. TELA Bio’s management will be participating virtually in the Needham Med Tech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference on Monday, August 15th, 2022. TELA Bio’s management is also scheduled to present...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

First Lady Wolf Unveils Hunger-Free Campus Initiative

MILLERSVILLE, PA — First Lady Frances Wolf and Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty yesterday joined students, faculty, and vested partners at Millersville University to announce the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative to help students at risk of hunger to access free, healthy food on college campuses across Pennsylvania. “Hunger is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Vishay Intertechnology Receives Research Results R&D Grant

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) recently announced that the company’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received a research results R&D grant for its WATT4FRED project from the European Union and the Regional Government of Piedmont. The project will focus on the development of a new high voltage FRED Pt® diode family featuring advanced technologies for the automotive market, in addition to industrial applications such as white goods, motor drives, and air conditioning.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Frontline Education Announces Broad Portfolio of Product Advancements

MALVERN, PA — Frontline Education recently announced a host of new and enhanced product functionality across its broad portfolio of connected solutions for human capital management, student and special programs, business operations and analytics. Product advancements launched in First and Second Quarters 2022 were conceived and designed to support K-12 leaders as they navigate current market conditions such as recruiting and retaining teachers amid the labor shortage, maintaining the health and wellness of students and staff, and responding to the market’s need for comprehensive, integrated technology solutions that drive efficiency.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Plan Ahead: Route 896 Lane Closure Planned for Next 3 Weeks

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Route 896 (New London Road) between Morgan Hollow Way and Mill House Drive in New London, Franklin, and London Britain townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 8, through Wednesday, August 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy