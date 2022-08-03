Observe Pollinators and The Great Sunflower Project at Springton Manor Farm

Read on www.mychesco.com
The Mosquito Squad of Chester County to Award College Scholarships
WEST CHESTER, PA — Doug Weber, owner of The Mosquito Squad of Chester County, announced the recent establishment of the “The Catherine and Douglas Weber/Mosquito Squad of Chester and Delaware County Scholarship Fund. “The scholarship will help a Delaware County Community College student with demonstrated financial needs and an interest in entrepreneurship,” said Weber. “In addition, the Fund is designed as a recruitment scholarship for students who plan to attend Delaware County Community College,” Weber continued.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
Highway Work Zone: Slowdowns in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester and Delaware Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Sunday, August 7, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane...
Chesco’s Monarch Butterflies Are Departing — Like Fluttery Vacationers — for Winters in the Warmth
An Aug. 17 event in Royersford will include a mass release of Monarch Butterflies.Image via iStock. What does a Monarch Butterfly have in common with certain Chester County residents? They not only hate the cold weather, they migrate to warmer climates to avoid it. But considering the fragile insects’ exit to Mexico and beyond isn’t here just yet, opportunities remain to appreciate and support them, writes Franki Rudnesky in PhillyVoice.
Come On the Turkey Hill Experience Review – A Ride of a Lifetime
When doing research for upcoming trips, I always start my process by posting in my favorite family travel groups I belong to on Facebook. It’s a great way to start the searches, cause the majority of the moms in these groups to have kids the same age as mine. Plus, their travel styles are similar to mine. Usually, though, I get many different ideas. And rarely do they repeat, since everyone has something new to offer. That was until I started to ask about what to do in Lancaster County, PA. I kid you not, out of the 25 responses I got on my thread, 20 of them yelled (with capital letters and many exclamation points) TURKEY HILL EXPERIENCE!
Remember Those Lost to Overdose on Wednesday, August 31
WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County’s Department of Drug & Alcohol Services has announced participation in International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. On this day, the County will join communities around the world in encouraging residents, businesses, and organizations to raise awareness of overdose, reduce the stigma surrounding overdoses and drug-related deaths, remember the lives lost to overdose, and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends who have lost a loved one.
PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PennDOT Reopens the New Hanover Square Road Bridge in Montgomery County
NEW HANOVER TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the bridge carrying New Hanover Square Road over a branch of Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, following the completion of a $2.7 million bridge replacement project. The structure had been closed since September...
Drive Safely: PennDOT Announces Highway Resurfacing Projects in Philadelphia Region
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work...
Delaware Valley experts, residents call ‘forever chemical’ health screening recommendations a ‘bold step’
Exposure to the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS has been linked to decreased infant and fetal growth, high cholesterol, an increased risk of kidney cancer, and a weakened immune system. So, tests that measure PFAS levels in blood should be offered to anyone likely to have a...
PennDOT Begins Improvements to MacDade Boulevard and I-476 Interchange
RIDLEY TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction will begin on Wednesday, August 10, on a project to improve travel and safety on a section of MacDade Boulevard and at the northbound Interstate 476 and MacDade Boulevard Interchange in Ridley Township, Delaware County. Under...
6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph to Emcee West Chester Christmas Parade
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce has announced that 6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph will emcee the West Chester Christmas Parade when the beloved holiday event returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus on Friday, December 2, 2022. “For many years now, Adam Joseph and 6abc...
TELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. TELA Bio’s management will be participating virtually in the Needham Med Tech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference on Monday, August 15th, 2022. TELA Bio’s management is also scheduled to present...
First Lady Wolf Unveils Hunger-Free Campus Initiative
MILLERSVILLE, PA — First Lady Frances Wolf and Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty yesterday joined students, faculty, and vested partners at Millersville University to announce the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative to help students at risk of hunger to access free, healthy food on college campuses across Pennsylvania. “Hunger is...
Vishay Intertechnology Receives Research Results R&D Grant
MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) recently announced that the company’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received a research results R&D grant for its WATT4FRED project from the European Union and the Regional Government of Piedmont. The project will focus on the development of a new high voltage FRED Pt® diode family featuring advanced technologies for the automotive market, in addition to industrial applications such as white goods, motor drives, and air conditioning.
Frontline Education Announces Broad Portfolio of Product Advancements
MALVERN, PA — Frontline Education recently announced a host of new and enhanced product functionality across its broad portfolio of connected solutions for human capital management, student and special programs, business operations and analytics. Product advancements launched in First and Second Quarters 2022 were conceived and designed to support K-12 leaders as they navigate current market conditions such as recruiting and retaining teachers amid the labor shortage, maintaining the health and wellness of students and staff, and responding to the market’s need for comprehensive, integrated technology solutions that drive efficiency.
Plan Ahead: Route 896 Lane Closure Planned for Next 3 Weeks
CHESTER COUNTY, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Route 896 (New London Road) between Morgan Hollow Way and Mill House Drive in New London, Franklin, and London Britain townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 8, through Wednesday, August 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
Road Closure on Route 113 in Hilltown Township for Wednesday, August 10
HILLTOWN TWP, PA — A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the closure,...
