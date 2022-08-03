Read on bcdemocrat.com
Related
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun
A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a...
Comments / 0