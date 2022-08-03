Cincinnati developers vying for $86M in state tax credits

Read on local12.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Tudor Estate in New Richmond, OH with Unbelievable Entertaining Options Lists for $2.25 M
The Estate in New Richmond offers stunning great room with wood paneled ceiling walks out to patio and pool, now available for sale. This home located at 1104 Us Route 52, New Richmond, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 11,733 square feet of living spaces. Call Lee G Robinson – Robinson Sotheby’s Internat’l – (Phone: 513-470-7700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in New Richmond.
Fox 19
Construction to begin on second phase of $640m development next to UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Developers are slated to begin work on the $250 million second phase of The District at Clifton Heights. The plans include a seven-story, 171-room hotel called Hotel Celare at the northwest intersection of Clifton Avenue and Straight Street. Developed by Columbus-based Crawford Hoying, the hotel will feature...
spectrumnews1.com
Covington community members partake in World's Longest Yard Sale
COVINGTON, Ky. — Community members lined up off of Mainstrasse Village area Saturday and Sunday to partake in the 127 or World’s Longest Yard Sale, an event sponsored by ROMA. Organizer William Dickson said he wanted to bring back a community phenomenon after it was on hiatus for a couple of years.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
linknky.com
As college becomes more one-size-fits all, trades bring opportunity for many
Ryan Hernandez always loved working with his hands. When he was a teenager, he helped his father fix cars in their garage. While Hernandez was a student at Campbell County High School, he began weighing his career options as his senior year drew closer. Hernandez was unsure a traditional four-year college education was the right career path for him straight out of high school.
thexunewswire.com
807 Tamarack Ct A
Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath. Lots of storage and finished basement. Backs up to seasonal stream for privacy. In excellent school district and lots of recreation nearby. No pets. No section 8. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/807-tamarack-ct-lebanon-oh-unit-a/899982. Property Id 899982. No Pets Allowed. Location. 807 Tamarack Ct A, Lebanon,...
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 5689 Oakvista Drive | Madeira, OH 45227. This home brings the outdoors in with a huge wall of windows and a glorious backyard view. One-of-a-kind yard in the sought-after subdivision of Kenwood Hills, with access to a pool and playground, with no HOA Fees. First floor living room is cozy yet grand, with cathedral ceilings and warm wood touches. Functional eat-in kitchen is well designed and spacious. Fantastic finished lower level with a walk-out to the large and beautifully landscaped back yard. Truly, one of a kind gem in Madeira.
New SD1 EQ tank in Wilder will eliminate 47 million gallons of typical sanitary sewer overflow
Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) on Thursday celebrated the opening of a new wet-weather equalization (EQ) tank in Wilder that, in coordination with an adjacent project completed earlier this year, will eliminate about 47 million gallons of typical year sanitary sewer overflow (SSO). Campbell County Judge Executive Steve Pendery was...
WLWT 5
Frisch’s Big Boy announces new CEO
CINCINNATI — Popular fast food chain Frisch's Big Boy has a new Chief Executive Officer. The restaurant chain announced its new CEO Friday, James Walker. Walker is a veteran of the restaurant industry, coming from BUYK, a grocery startup where he served as CEO. “Fewer and fewer restaurant brands...
linknky.com
What is the state of higher education in Northern Kentucky?
When Dr. James Votruba arrived as president of Northern Kentucky University in 1997, his ‘Vision, Values, and Voices’ campaign sought to raise the Highland Heights campus’s profile and standards. His 15-year tenure saw the transformation of the campus’s physical presence with the addition of new buildings and...
City orders Hyde Park condo tower to fix the leaks
City inspectors ordered extensive repairs to a Hyde Park condo tower, more than a year after one of its residents warned Madison House could fall 'just like Surfside.'
WKRC
Second $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - A winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday night's drawing was sold in Erlanger. While the Mega Ball number did not match, all five white balls did for a prize of $1 million. This is the second million-dollar ticket sold in Kentucky in a week. The previous...
WLWT 5
City leaders meet with local teens formerly known as 'Cincy water boys' to discuss future business plans
CINCINNATI — You may remember the body cam footage released by Cincinnati police that involved several teens selling water, the police then taking them into custody. The video gained a lot of views on social media. Since that arrest, community activists approached the group to come up with a...
Highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
linknky.com
Proposal for Boone County industrial park sparks hours of debate: ‘Listen to us, please’
More than 100 residents stood in opposition Wednesday to a proposed zoning change that would make way for a 208-acre industrial development in rural Boone County. The hearing for the Boone County Planning Commission lasted nearly four hours, ending just before 11 p.m., as resident after resident told the board their concerns of noise, light pollution, flooding, traffic hazards, and the preservation of Boone County’s rural land.
myfox28columbus.com
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
WLWT 5
Flooding blocks lanes along I-71 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — High waters are starting to affect traffic in downtown Cincinnati, Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the two right lanes along northbound I-71 at U.S. 50 and Columbia Parkway are blocked due to flooding. Motorists are advise to use caution, though traffic appears to be...
WKRC
School district can't enforce Culture of Kindness resolution as students prepare to return
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Forest Hills School Board voted 3-2 to adopt a “resolution to create a culture of kindness and equal opportunity for all students and staff” at its June 22 meeting. It was a heated board meeting the night it was adopted. Part of...
Fox 19
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown Cincinnati in September
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnatians will be enjoying beers, brats, and metts, and music this September with the return of the nation’s largest German festival. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will take place on Second and Third Streets, between Walnut and Elm Streets, downtown. “We are excited to announce the return of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati,...
